Crusaders ready for delayed title defense

After 734 days, the Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team finally has the opportunity to defend its Class C state championship.
In 2019, the Crusaders won their second consecutive title (and fourth in five years) during a one-day weather shortened event.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entire spring sports season in 2020.
So Central Catholic will technically try to three-peat when the two-day tournament tees off Tuesday morning at Kearney Country Club.
The Crusaders aren’t in the favorite role this time, and that’s fine with coach Craig Rupp.
“I think I’m a little bit behind where I have been in the past,” he said. “But, you know what? If they want to overlook us, go right ahead. I’ll consider us an underdog right now.
“We’re going to try to see if we can compete with them, and I think our kids will show up and respond well. I’m excited and we’ll see how it goes.”
Senior Willie Goering has led the Crusaders throughout the season. He’s the only player back from the 2019 championship squad.
Rupp said with last year’s lost season, there is more of a sense of the unknown entering the competition than usual.
“I think the favorites going in will be (Columbus) Scotus,” he said. “I think Wahoo Neumann will be a favorite. I’d like to think that we’d be in the top five. You never know — Doniphan-Trumbull could sneak in there.
“People always ask who the competition will be. I don’t know because all the seniors and juniors are gone from (2019), now you have the freshmen and sophomores playing. I haven’t hardly seen anybody from the east. Columbus (Scotus) and Neumann and a couple of our conference teams are all that I’ve seen. Hopefully the experience we have will give us a couple of strokes.”
GICC improved its scores throughout the season. However, one issue that has haunted the team is one or two bad holes per round.
Rupp said the Crusaders need to avoid that at state, especially on the first day, to remain in contention.
“Teams in the past, I’ve always liked our second day,” he said. “I’ve always thought we were a great second-day team. But for us to be in contention in day one, we can’t have the big holes. That’s the biggest thing we’re going to stress — we have to stay away from the big holes.
“If we can stay away from the big holes on the first day, I think we have a good chance of staying in the mix of things.”
Class A
Grand Island Senior High looks to wrap up a strong season with an impressive performance in the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
The Islanders finished as district runner-up with a 321 on their home course at Riverside Golf Club.
Coach James Kuebler said it was nice to qualify for state with a young team made up of a senior, three juniors and a freshman who are in their first year of varsity competition.
The Islanders, who have a season-low score of 304, are aiming for a top five finish, junior Marcus Holling said.
Class B
Four area individuals will compete in the Class B tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus
Northwest’s Joey Holling will be joined by Aurora’s Tate Nachtigal, Broken Bow’s Blake Denson and Hastings’ Brayden Schram.
Class D
Two area teams qualified for the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
Burwell and Hastings St. Cecilia both will be competing for team honors.