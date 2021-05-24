Crusaders ready for delayed title defense

“People always ask who the competition will be. I don’t know because all the seniors and juniors are gone from (2019), now you have the freshmen and sophomores playing. I haven’t hardly seen anybody from the east. Columbus (Scotus) and Neumann and a couple of our conference teams are all that I’ve seen. Hopefully the experience we have will give us a couple of strokes.”

GICC improved its scores throughout the season. However, one issue that has haunted the team is one or two bad holes per round.

Rupp said the Crusaders need to avoid that at state, especially on the first day, to remain in contention.

“Teams in the past, I’ve always liked our second day,” he said. “I’ve always thought we were a great second-day team. But for us to be in contention in day one, we can’t have the big holes. That’s the biggest thing we’re going to stress — we have to stay away from the big holes.

“If we can stay away from the big holes on the first day, I think we have a good chance of staying in the mix of things.”

Class A

Grand Island Senior High looks to wrap up a strong season with an impressive performance in the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club.