Crusaders second at Kearney Catholic Invitational
golf-GICC.jpg

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team finished second at the Kearney Catholic Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders relied on two medalists to score 421, while Broken Bow fired a 368 to take the meet. Broken Bow’s Madison Jackson was the individual winner with a 79 score.

Angela Messere led GICC by firing a 82 to finish third, while Ashlynn Kucera shot a 97 to take seventh.

Kearney Catholic Invite

Team Standings

Broken Bow 368, Grand Island CC 421, Gothenburg 432, Kearney Catholic 446, St. Paul 455, Ravenna 460, Cozad 463, Biggon 504, Doniphan-Trumbull 505.

Individual Medalists

1, Madison Jackson, BB, 79; 2, Lynzi Becker, COZ, 80; 3, Angela Messere, GICC, 82; 4, Camryn Johnson, BB, 90; 5, Annica Harm, GOTH, 92; 6, Emery Custer, BB, 94; 7, Ashlynn Kucera, GICC, 97; 8, Sarah Pelc, SP, 100; 8T, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 100; 10T, Sarah McKeon, RAV, 102; 10T, Kelsey Essex, DT, 102; 10T, Melany Vasquez, GIB, 102; 13, Avery Campbell, BB, 105; 14T, Jada Rubalcava, GOTH, 107; 14T, Graycee Oeltjen, BB, 107.

Other GICC golfers — Ember Kleint 110, Madeline Logue 132, Kennedi Hank 132.

