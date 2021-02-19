Crusaders shoot past St. Paul, 50-31

“It wasn’t necessarily with inside shots, but the offensive glass just killed us. There were a lot of tips and it seemed like every time they got an offensive board, there was a kick-out 3 in there and they got really hot during that stretch.”

Marcus Lowry, who led the Crusaders with 13 points, hit two 3-pointers and teammate Tanner Turek also had a pair of treys in the third quarter to spark GICC, which finished 9 of 24 on 3-point attempts. Lowry finished 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

GICC began the third quarter with an emphasis on pounding the ball inside. As it turned out, the Crusaders found plenty of production working through post players Gil Jengmer and Dei Jengmer, who each had eight points and nine rebounds.

“We wanted to get some easy baskets inside, but what happened was that we were able to get some fouls built up, which was good,” Martinez said of his team’s offensive approach to start the second half. “From there, we just wanted to play with good inside-outside balance, which is what we always want to do. By and large, we have really good 3-point shooters, so we want them taking those shots.”

Martinez said he was particularly pleased with the Crusaders owning a 10-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.