Crusaders shoot past St. Paul, 50-31

Grand Island Central Catholic outscored St. Paul 19-6 in the third quarter to build a 20-point lead on its way to a 50-31 home-court victory over the Wildcats Friday night in a battle of highly rated Class C teams.
Tied 16-16 midway through the second quarter, the Class C-2 No. 1 Crusaders (19-4) took control. GICC ended the first half with a 7-0 run and then nailed four 3-pointers in the third quarter to pull ahead 42-22 against the Class C-1 No. 4 Wildcats (20-2).
“Early on, St. Paul was hurting us by driving and getting to the rim, which we knew was a strength for them,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Once we were able to contain them on the dribble, they started taking some perimeter shots and we were able to rebound well and get some pace to the game.
“When we were trading baskets, we couldn’t get any pace to the game because of St. Paul’s 1-3-1 (zone defense). Once we got going with some tempo, we played well from there.”
Meanwhile, St. Paul shot 3 of 18 from the floor in the second and third quarters combined. The Wildcats also ended 2 of 17 from 3-point range.
“At 16-16, we were really wanting to finish the half strong and unfortunately for us, we just went ice-cold,” said St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch, whose team suffered its lowest scoring output of the season. “We just couldn’t hit a shot from the outside — we hit two 3s all night long — and (GICC’s) overall size just helped them really pull away from us.
“It wasn’t necessarily with inside shots, but the offensive glass just killed us. There were a lot of tips and it seemed like every time they got an offensive board, there was a kick-out 3 in there and they got really hot during that stretch.”
Marcus Lowry, who led the Crusaders with 13 points, hit two 3-pointers and teammate Tanner Turek also had a pair of treys in the third quarter to spark GICC, which finished 9 of 24 on 3-point attempts. Lowry finished 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
GICC began the third quarter with an emphasis on pounding the ball inside. As it turned out, the Crusaders found plenty of production working through post players Gil Jengmer and Dei Jengmer, who each had eight points and nine rebounds.
“We wanted to get some easy baskets inside, but what happened was that we were able to get some fouls built up, which was good,” Martinez said of his team’s offensive approach to start the second half. “From there, we just wanted to play with good inside-outside balance, which is what we always want to do. By and large, we have really good 3-point shooters, so we want them taking those shots.”
Martinez said he was particularly pleased with the Crusaders owning a 10-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.
“The biggest thing we did is that (St. Paul) is so used to killing people on the offensive boards and they didn’t get too many tonight,” Martinez said. “We were able to limit that part of their offensive production as far as second shots and that was critical to me.”
Leading 44-24 after a Dei Jengmer basket with 5:19 remaining, GICC was patient on offense the rest of the way and had several long possessions.
“To St. Paul’s credit, they defended well and they were switching stuff on us,” Martinez said. “Our guys did a pretty good job of not forcing anything and working for a great shot.”
Wyoming football signee Tommy Wroblewski led St. Paul with 16 points. Logan Vogel added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots for the Wildcats, who Reinsch said need to quickly turn the page to next week’s subdistrict tournament.
“We told the kids, ‘Hey, you’re still a really, really good basketball team,’” Reinsch said. “This was a great opportunity, but we just kind of ran into a buzzsaw tonight.
“I really liked how we attacked the rim at times tonight and when we got downhill and turned the corner, we did a really good job of finishing. We also had some great kick-out looks, but we just have to hit some of those shots.”
The Crusaders, who played without injured senior Koby Bales, hope to be at full strength Tuesday when they host Heartland in C2-8 subdistrict action.
“We played really well Tuesday (against Aquinas Catholic) and really well tonight and we’ll try to get Koby back in the lineup when he’s able to go,” Martinez said. “We’ve been pretty good, defensively — for the most part — the whole year and we’re starting to play with some good rhythm on offense.