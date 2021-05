Crusaders sitting in fifth in Class C after day 1; Doniphan-Trumbull's Smith tied for third individually

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team is sitting in fifth after the first day of the boys state golf meet.

The Crusaders, winners of four of the past five state tournaments, fired a 351 during Tuesday’s action at the Kearney Country Club.

Bowdie Fox is sitting tied for 14th with an 82 score, while Will Goering is tied for 16th with an 84.

Jackson Henry fired a 91, while Jonathan Schardt came in with a 93 and Joseph Koralewski carded a 121.

Columbus Scotus leads the first day with a 335, while Aquinas is second with a 341. Individually, Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck fired a 72 to lead the field.

Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith is tied for third with a 76, while Ord’s Kalen Meyer is tied for 16h with an 84.

Doniphan-Trumbull is 10th in the team standings with a 378, while Ord is tied for 14th with a 406.

Class A

Grand Island Senior High fired a 319 to sit sixth in the Class A standings at the Norfolk Country Club.

Marcus Holling sits tied for 18th with a 77 to lead the Islanders.