Crusaders 'spotty' but sweep Wood River

It was far from a perfect performance for Class C-1 No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night against Wood River.

But it was good enough for the Crusaders to come away with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 victory over the Eagles at GICC High School.

“We need to serve better,” Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala said. “I thought our serving was real spotty. I told the kids I bet we only served about an 83%, which is way below our average so we need to work on that but I thought as the night went on we played better and better.

“We had a lot of aces, but we also had a lot of misses. That kind of makes you play more defense when you do that.”

It was hard going for the Crusaders (8-0) early. Wood River was serving tough in the first set and Central Catholic wasn’t handling it very well.

The Eagles (5-5) had an 8-4 lead, but a timeout by Zavala helped get her team on track.

“Wood River did a nice job, especially at the beginning of the first set,” Zavala said. “They got us out of system a lot.”

Zavala said she talked to her players about using their hands on serve receive. That was something they weren’t doing early in the match.