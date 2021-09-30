Crusaders sweep past Northwest to improve to 20-0

Grand Island Central Catholic’s height posed problems for Northwest Thursday night.
The Class C-1 No. 3 Crusaders, who have four players over 6-0, registered 11 blocks against the Vikings to help them to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 win at Central Catholic High School.
Chloe Cloud led the GICC block with five, while Lucy Ghaifan added three.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala said she was pleased with how the block affected Northwest, which made 20 hitting errors.
“I thought we had a really good net game tonight, especially on our blocking. When you get blocked, it makes the hitters do something different,” Zavala said. “And the longer the match goes, height becomes an advantage and it did for us tonight.”
Northwest’s tallest player is 5-11 Chloe Mader. Viking coach Lindsey Harders said most of the errors came because of the Crusader block.
“We are way outsized and GICC has players over 6-0 where we have no one. I think that really rattled us and our hitters tried to go high hands and they weren’t hitting them so we were missing long by quite a ways,” Harders said. “And I think those errors just compiled as the match went on.”
Northwest got the start it wanted in the match as two Whitney Loman kills, a Kinzi Havranek ace serve and a Mader kill gave it an early 4-0 lead.
But after that, the Crusaders went on runs in each of the three sets to help them take control. After the 4-0 hole, they regrouped to take a 17-10 lead in the first set, a 9-1 lead in the second and an 8-1 lead which later grew to 22-10 in the third.
Northwest did go on runs later on in each set but the deficits were too much to overcome each time.
The Crusaders also had a more balanced attack as Cloud led the way with eight kills, while Gracie Woods and Lucy Ghaifan added seven and Alyssa Wilson chipped in six. Setter Carolyn Maser dished out 26 assists and Wilson led the GICC defense with 17 digs.
Zavala said she was a little worried about how the Crusaders, who improve to 20-0, were going to respond after taking a five-set match with No. 2 Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, but was pleased with what she saw.
“That was such a tough match on Tuesday but I thought we played very well tonight, maybe even better than Tuesday. I think we showed our power a little bit better,” Zavala said.
Halle Palu led the Vikings with seven kills, while Loman added six. Havranek dished out 22 assists and led the defense with 17 digs.
Harders said the Vikings need to put the loss behind them as they will compete in the Twin Cities Invite Friday and Saturday.
“We didn’t really play the greatest against a tough opponent in a packed house tonight. We have to put our rally caps on and come together and ride a bus out west,” Harders said. “We just need to move on and be ready to play tomorrow.”
The Vikings, who drop to 8-8, will play North Platte, Chadron and Rapid City Stevens, South Dakota, in their pool Friday. GICC is off until the Centennial Conference tournament, which gets under way next Thursday.