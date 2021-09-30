Crusaders sweep past Northwest to improve to 20-0

But after that, the Crusaders went on runs in each of the three sets to help them take control. After the 4-0 hole, they regrouped to take a 17-10 lead in the first set, a 9-1 lead in the second and an 8-1 lead which later grew to 22-10 in the third.

Northwest did go on runs later on in each set but the deficits were too much to overcome each time.

The Crusaders also had a more balanced attack as Cloud led the way with eight kills, while Gracie Woods and Lucy Ghaifan added seven and Alyssa Wilson chipped in six. Setter Carolyn Maser dished out 26 assists and Wilson led the GICC defense with 17 digs.

Zavala said she was a little worried about how the Crusaders, who improve to 20-0, were going to respond after taking a five-set match with No. 2 Kearney Catholic on Tuesday, but was pleased with what she saw.

“That was such a tough match on Tuesday but I thought we played very well tonight, maybe even better than Tuesday. I think we showed our power a little bit better,” Zavala said.

Halle Palu led the Vikings with seven kills, while Loman added six. Havranek dished out 22 assists and led the defense with 17 digs.