Crusaders to put tall team on floor in 2021

Grand Island Central Catholic has put some tall teams on the floor in the past.
The 2021 version will be one to put into that conversation.
The Crusaders will feature four girls who will be at least 6-0.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala, who will be going into her 47th year as head coach, said the four 6-0 players — Chloe Cloud, Gracie Woods, Lucy Ghaifan and Carolyn Maser — should play key roles for this season.
“That will be a strength for us this season. That will make some things around the net a lot easier, even though we lost some key passers,” Zavala said.
Cloud (6-1 senior), Woods (6-0 junior) and Ghaifan (6-0 junior) will be the key attackers for the Crusaders. Cloud, a Bellevue recruit who’s a returning All-Heartland Super Squad member, finished with a .384 hitting efficiency with 249 kills and also had 82 blocks.
Woods is returning from labrum surgery she had after the season last year. But while playing with that injury, she still finished the season with 182 kills and 213 digs. Ghaifan was a player who improved a lot during the course of last year. She hit .331 while putting down 108 kills for the Crusaders.
“Chloe is by far one of our better blockers that we have,” Zavala said. “She makes other teams’ hitters change what they are doing. She’s our first line of defense. Gracie is still limping along with that (recovery), but we feel she’ll get stronger as the season moves along, We’ll need to make sure she is healthy this year.”
“And Lucy made a lot of improvements since last year. I think she has a lot more confidence and she understands the game better. I think she might be our strongest hitter we’ll have this year.”
Maser will be the setter for the Crusaders after finishing with 865 assists as a freshman. Zavala said Maser, who is 6-1, has the traits of being a setter.
“She’s got great hands and knows the position very well with only being a sophomore,” Zavala said. “She has a setter personality and everyone likes her. It’s going to help having a tall setter and makes things easier on tight passes. We look for her to help us out offensively with her being 6-1 at the net.”
Jenna Heidelk will be the libero for the Crusaders this season after missing last year due to shoulder surgery.
“We’re glad to have Jenna back as I think she will do good things for us playing the libero position,” Zavala said.
Alyssa Wilson and Kylee Hasselman are the two other seniors who saw playing time last year. Wilson was used as an outside hitter, while Hasselman was a serving specialist for GICC.
Zavala said she sees those players having the same roles, while she also sees Avery Kelly, Maddie Weyers and Tristyn Herman battling for playing time.
“Alyssa is a senior who really came on as an athlete, and hopefully we can play her all the way around,” Zavala said. “And Kylee did a great job serving for us last year. That will probably be her role again this year.
“But overall, I think we have a lot of depth. We’ll have players that will be able to come in and help us out. We’ll need to develop good and steady role players for us.”
A key for the Crusaders this year will be first contact — whether serving or passing. If they can improve in those areas, Zavala said she feels the Crusaders should be one of the better teams in Class C-1.
“I think we’ll need to develop a tougher serving game, especially when it’s in a pressure situation, and stabilize our passing and defense,” Zavala said. “We’ll need to pass consistently to be able to use our middles. I feel if we can improve in those areas, we should be a top 10 team this year.”
The Crusaders open their season on the road against Superior on Thursday.