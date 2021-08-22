Crusaders to put tall team on floor in 2021

“And Lucy made a lot of improvements since last year. I think she has a lot more confidence and she understands the game better. I think she might be our strongest hitter we’ll have this year.”

Maser will be the setter for the Crusaders after finishing with 865 assists as a freshman. Zavala said Maser, who is 6-1, has the traits of being a setter.

“She’s got great hands and knows the position very well with only being a sophomore,” Zavala said. “She has a setter personality and everyone likes her. It’s going to help having a tall setter and makes things easier on tight passes. We look for her to help us out offensively with her being 6-1 at the net.”

Jenna Heidelk will be the libero for the Crusaders this season after missing last year due to shoulder surgery.

“We’re glad to have Jenna back as I think she will do good things for us playing the libero position,” Zavala said.

Alyssa Wilson and Kylee Hasselman are the two other seniors who saw playing time last year. Wilson was used as an outside hitter, while Hasselman was a serving specialist for GICC.

Zavala said she sees those players having the same roles, while she also sees Avery Kelly, Maddie Weyers and Tristyn Herman battling for playing time.