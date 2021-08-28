Crusaders win home boys tennis invitational

A celebratory late lunch was in order for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team following the conclusion of the team’s five-team invitational Saturday.
The Crusaders won three out of the four divisions to claim the team title with 18 points, four more than Kearney Catholic.
Central Catholic swept the doubles categories with the No. 1 team of Jonathan Schardt and Jackson Henry and the No. 2 duo of Alex King and Bowdie Fox all going 4-0.
Jack Kenna finished 4-0 to win No. 2 singles.
Austin Staab went 1-3 at No. 1 singles.
“It was a pretty good day,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “I thought the kids competed pretty well. We had a couple kids playing singles for the very first time. Austin Staab I thought went against some very talented players and competed hard the entire time to fight through the elements. I was really proud of him.
“Kenna had his first time playing No. 2 singles and went undefeated the entire day. Both doubles played really well.”
After beating Kearney Catholic in a dual on Thursday, Lowry liked how the Crusaders played in their first multi-match event.
“It was pretty hot Thursday,” he said. “Today — not so bad. It’s still warm, but anytime you get a chance to play four matches in one day it’s good.
“I think the kids see why we run in practice, see why we work like we do because they were feeling pretty good right now. They’re going to Buffalo Wild Wings.”
Lowry said the team’s success early in the season is a reflection of its work ethic.
“They come to practice every day with the right attitude,” he said. “They hang out together. They care for each other, not just 1-6 — the varsity right now — but the other ones are here and they’re cheering them on because they go to practices together and they kind of care for each other. It’s good to see. It’s more than just winning and losing sometimes, and I think these guys are getting it.”
GICC Invitational
Team Scoring
GICC 18, Kearney Catholic 14, Hastings 12, Adams Central 10, Lincoln Christian 6.
Division Champions
No. 1 singles—Brayden Schram, Hastings, 4-0.
No. 2 singles—Jack Kenna, GICC, 4-0.
No. 1 doubles—Jonathan Schardt/Jackson Henry, GICC, 4-0.
No. 2 doubles—Alex King/Bowdie Fox, GICC, 4-0.