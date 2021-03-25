Crusaders win home invite on tiebreaker

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team surprised itself at its first competition in 22 months.
The Crusaders won both singles divisions to claim the championship of their five-team, round-robin tournament Thursday.
GICC finished tied with Lincoln Christian with 19 points but won the tiebreaker by going 3-1 head-to-head against the other Crusaders.
“I think these girls were surprised that we won,” coach James Lowry said. “They know the teams that we’ve had, the one last year that didn’t get to play, and some of them have been told, ‘Oh, we’re not as good.’
“I think they’re finding out they can be pretty good players.”
Ashyln Kucera, who placed fourth in Class B at No. 1 singles as a sophomore in 2019, was the only returning player from that team.
“It was really nice to be out and competing again,” Kucera said. “I’ve been working hard in the offseason and when we didn’t have (tennis) last year. To get back out today felt really good.”
Kucera got her senior season off to a strong start by winning No. 1 singles by going 4-0 and only dropping one game all day.
“I feel very good about how I played today,” she said. “I stuck with my strategy and I think it turned out well for me.”
Lowry said Kucera is a different player than when she last competed for Central Catholic.
“She’s older, she’s more mature,” he said. “She picks out a spot. She has a plan when she heads into a match.
“If she thinks a girl’s backhand isn’t very good, she’s going to hit it there almost every shot until that person proves they can do it. She’s a smarter player and not just relying on talent. She’s using her brain a lot more.”
Kucera said the pandemic actually helped her improve her tennis game.
“I think it gave me a lot of time to work on the things I need to work on, which is nice,” she said. “I don’t think it slowed me down. I feel good.”
Ayonya Birthi gave the Crusaders a sweep of the singles divisions. The sophomore also went 4-0 and didn’t have a match closer than 8-3.
Seniors Haily Asche and Kaleigh Hinrichs finished 3-1 to place second at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 1 doubles team of juniors Brooklyn Kolbet and Mia Golka went 2-2.
Lowry said it was a good start for an inexperienced team that will have a lot of competition amongst itself from its top 10 players for the six varsity spots. He wouldn’t be surprised by lineup changes throughout the season.
But this was a good start.
“First of all, you’re happy to play,” Lowry said. “It was about what I expected. I think we have a lot of work to do after a year off, but just like everybody there are tons of excuses. You could used COVID, you could use the weather, everything else in the world. But you’ve still got to go out and play, and I think we’ll get better.
“I think this group is very talented. I just think we need to put the time in and we’ll become a better team.”