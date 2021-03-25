Crusaders win home invite on tiebreaker

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team surprised itself at its first competition in 22 months.

The Crusaders won both singles divisions to claim the championship of their five-team, round-robin tournament Thursday.

GICC finished tied with Lincoln Christian with 19 points but won the tiebreaker by going 3-1 head-to-head against the other Crusaders.

“I think these girls were surprised that we won,” coach James Lowry said. “They know the teams that we’ve had, the one last year that didn’t get to play, and some of them have been told, ‘Oh, we’re not as good.’

“I think they’re finding out they can be pretty good players.”

Ashyln Kucera, who placed fourth in Class B at No. 1 singles as a sophomore in 2019, was the only returning player from that team.

“It was really nice to be out and competing again,” Kucera said. “I’ve been working hard in the offseason and when we didn’t have (tennis) last year. To get back out today felt really good.”

Kucera got her senior season off to a strong start by winning No. 1 singles by going 4-0 and only dropping one game all day.