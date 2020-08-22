Crusaders young but athletic for 2020

There is good news and bad news for long-time Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala.

It might be a double dose of bad news actually.

Zavala — who is now 1,064-207 in her 45 years of coaching — lost seven seniors from last year’s 28-5 Class C-2 state championship team. Plus, this year’s team is one of her youngest ever.

The good news?

“Even though the seniors (last year) were good, this team actually is probably more athletic,” Zavala said. “They’re young though, but we have a lot of athleticism on this team.”

There are just two seniors this year. Hailey Asche, who was a defensive specialist a year ago, will take over at libero. Maddison Urbanski will again be a serving specialist like she was a year ago.

“There are not a lot of seniors you know,” Asche said. “There used to be more but a lot of them quit after sophomore year, but I’m just hoping that this year doesn’t get canceled by COVID. I don’t want it to be cut short.”

Asche spent the first two years of her high school career at Northwest before transferring to Central Catholic. Now she’ll be called upon to be one of the leaders for the Crusaders.