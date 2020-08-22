Crusaders young but athletic for 2020

There is good news and bad news for long-time Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala.
It might be a double dose of bad news actually.
Zavala — who is now 1,064-207 in her 45 years of coaching — lost seven seniors from last year’s 28-5 Class C-2 state championship team. Plus, this year’s team is one of her youngest ever.
The good news?
“Even though the seniors (last year) were good, this team actually is probably more athletic,” Zavala said. “They’re young though, but we have a lot of athleticism on this team.”
There are just two seniors this year. Hailey Asche, who was a defensive specialist a year ago, will take over at libero. Maddison Urbanski will again be a serving specialist like she was a year ago.
“There are not a lot of seniors you know,” Asche said. “There used to be more but a lot of them quit after sophomore year, but I’m just hoping that this year doesn’t get canceled by COVID. I don’t want it to be cut short.”
Asche spent the first two years of her high school career at Northwest before transferring to Central Catholic. Now she’ll be called upon to be one of the leaders for the Crusaders.
“I feel like me and Maddie really need to fill in the role since there were seven seniors last year,” Asche said. “We kind of have to be stronger so we can have that same leadership role.”
Zavala said Asche and Urbanski will get help with leadership responsibilities from juniors like Chloe Cloud and Rylie Rice.
“We try to teach them to be leaders and I think they’re getting a little help from the junior class too,” Zavala said. “Like Riley Rice and Chloe, they’ve been around sports so much. They kind of share the leadership with them.”
Zavala and the players have been feeling things out, figuring out what their roles will be on this 2020 team.
“Since we lost so many seniors, our main goal has been trying to figure out a good lineup and find what’s successful for our team,” Asche said. “Trying to figure out what roles we’ll go to because of who we’ve lost.
“It’s been kind of a challenge, but I think we’re doing a really good job of figuring everything out in the short time we have.”
Asche, who had 349 digs last season, knows what her role is as the libero.
“It’s a lot of throwing myself on the floor, getting bruises,” Asche said. “I’m not getting as much break time. I’m in almost the whole time. Since I’m on the floor so much I kind of have to be a leader which is difficult. But I mean, I’m glad to be a libero. It’s a fun job.”
Some of the other players have different roles too.
Gracie Woods, who had 274 kills as a freshman, is moving from outside hitter to the right side. Sophomore Evan Glade played middle last year but was moved to outside hitter.
Cloud, who had 142 kills and 82 blocks in 2019, is back at one middle spot with sophomore Lucy Ghaifan — the younger sister of former GICC standout athlete Youhanna Ghaifan — at the other.
“We have intelligent kids here, which really helps,” Zavala said. “They accept things really well. They’re accepting their roles, because there were a lot of question marks who was maybe going to get that other outside hitter.”
Asche is at libero while Urbanski will serve for Woods, who would be a six-rotation player but has a bit of a shoulder issue and Zavala doesn’t want her serving at this point.
The Crusaders will have a new setter with a familiar last name. Katie Maser, now with the Creighton program, was the setter the past four years. Now her younger sister Carolyn will take over that spot as a freshman.
“She looks like Katie but a lot taller,” Zavala said.
Carolyn is 6-0. Cloud and Ghaifan are listed at 6-1 and Woods is 6-0.
“So I have four girls right at six foot,” Zavala said. “And with Evan being about 5-10, 5-11 so we have probably the most height I’ve had.”
The Crusaders open the season hosting Superior, a team they defeated in the Class C-2 state semifinals a year ago. But both teams will have a decidedly different look.
GICC lost those seven seniors. Superior lost Super Stater Kaylnn Meyer, who moved on to John Cook’s program at Nebraska. Her younger sister Shayla is back this season.
The sisters each had 27 kills in a first-round state tournament victory over Wisner-Pilger last fall.
But Zavala said she thinks her team will have more balance than Superior this season.
“It’s a lot easier for me to scout a team that’s not as balanced,” Zavala said. “They’re not going to be a balanced team. We might show a little bit more balance.”
Zavala also credited her assistants for all they do for the team. All are former city volleyball players — Brittany Raile at Northwest, Kelsey Warner at Senior High (and Nebraska-Kearney) and Kelsie Scheel at Central Catholic.