Cupboard isn't bare for deep Northwest squad

Flexibility might be the key word for the Northwest girls basketball team this season.
First off, the Vikings feature a deep roster that will allow them to use different combinations and rotations depending upon the strengths of any certain opponent.
Then there is also the uncertainty that all winter sports teams are facing due to COVID-19.
“Are we likely to miss a few games here and there a few times at some point because of COVID? Probably,” said head coach Russ Moerer. “But I think everyone will try to stay very flexible scheduling wise.
“We’ll take things game by game like we always do. We always focus on wanting to play our best basketball in February, and that’ll be even more important this year.”
Northwest’s flexibility with its schedule will be on display right away. Its first two games — back-to-back contests with Waverly and Norris — were canceled after Lancaster County temporarily suspended all youth sports.
Instead, the Vikings filled an open spot in one of Class A’s tradition season-opening four-team pod tournaments.
Northwest travels to North Platte on Thursday and will host Saturday’s games. The Vikings will face either Fremont or Millard West.
“It was a tremendous job by (Northwest activities director) Matt Fritsche,” Moerer said. “We are scheduled to play North Platte later in the season, and that game is still on our schedule. So this is a preview for us. Then it will be great to play either Millard West or Fremont on Saturday. It’s good to get the chance to compete.”
Although the Vikings graduated three starters off of last year’s 22-6 Class B semifinalist, Moerer likes the makeup of this year’s squad too.
“We have more depth than we’ve had in several years,” he said. “That’s created a lot of competition for playing time, and it’s been good, friendly competition.
“It’s entirely possible that we are going to have 10 to 15 players seeing time depending on the night and depending on the opponent.”
Two returning starters will form a strong nucleus and give the Vikings valuable experience.
Shanae Suttles — a 5-foot-7 senior guard — is in her third year as a starter and averaged eight points, three rebounds and two steals per game.
Claire Caspersen, a 5-11 senior post, starts for the second year after averaging nine points and six rebounds.
“We have 10 players back who made the trip to the state tournament,” Moerer said. “It’s not easy to replace players like Whitney Brown, Lauren Hauser and Skylee Nelson, But with players like Shanae and Claire returning, the cupboard isn’t bare.”
Seniors Addy Esquivel and Ellie Apfel both saw significant playing time off the bench last season.
Juniors Alexis Julesgard, Taylor Paul, Reba Mader and Macey Bosard are among the players who should see significant time this year.
