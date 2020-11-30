Cupboard isn't bare for deep Northwest squad

Flexibility might be the key word for the Northwest girls basketball team this season.

First off, the Vikings feature a deep roster that will allow them to use different combinations and rotations depending upon the strengths of any certain opponent.

Then there is also the uncertainty that all winter sports teams are facing due to COVID-19.

“Are we likely to miss a few games here and there a few times at some point because of COVID? Probably,” said head coach Russ Moerer. “But I think everyone will try to stay very flexible scheduling wise.

“We’ll take things game by game like we always do. We always focus on wanting to play our best basketball in February, and that’ll be even more important this year.”

Northwest’s flexibility with its schedule will be on display right away. Its first two games — back-to-back contests with Waverly and Norris — were canceled after Lancaster County temporarily suspended all youth sports.

Instead, the Vikings filled an open spot in one of Class A’s tradition season-opening four-team pod tournaments.

Northwest travels to North Platte on Thursday and will host Saturday’s games. The Vikings will face either Fremont or Millard West.