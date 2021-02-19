David C. Anderson saddling two for Grasmick Stakes

Anderson’s Phlash Drive, who won three of five races at Fonner last year, will break out of the five hole with Jake Olesiak on board. Phlash Drive, a 5-year-old gelding, is owned by Anderson Racing Stables and is at 8-1 on the morning line.

Phlash Drive won the Ogataul Stakes in 2020 and the Fonner Park Special Stakes in 2019.

“I’m kind of prepping him for the Ogataul in two weeks,” Anderson said. “That’s why Phlash Drive is in there. I think probably DL is the best horse I have in there. I’m not saying he’s the best horse in the race. Everybody can get beat, but he’ll sure figure.

“He ran really good here. He had a nice year here. He doesn’t mind the bullring. He’s a great big tall horse, but he handles the turns fine. It will just depend whether or not he likes this track, which is the same for all of them. You don’t know if they will or not until you get them over it.”

Warrior’s Lullaby, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by Armando Martinez, is the second favorite at 7-2 on the morning line. The 6-year-old gelding has eight wins in 21 career starts, including three wins in five starts at Fonner Park.

