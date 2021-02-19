David C. Anderson saddling two for Grasmick Stakes

Fonner Park got the 2021 live racing season off and running with seven races over a sloppy track Friday.
Now the first stakes race of the season is on tap for Saturday when the 54th running of the four-furlong $15,000 Grasmick Stakes takes place with a field of seven entered.
That field includes four horses that are new to Fonner, but there are also three that have had success at the Grand Island track in the past.
That’s part of the reason that Ourbestfriend DL, trained by David C. Anderson, is the favorite at 5-2 odds. The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Yes It’s True and Weekend Star won twice on the Fonner oval last year and also finished second in the Budweiser-Tondi Stakes in 2020.
Ourbestfriend DL will be breaking from the inside post position in his first-ever four-furlong race.
“Ourbestfriend DL is probably the favorite, but I don’t like our post position,” Anderson said. “I have six races (Saturday) and have the one hole in four of them. That’s just bad luck. But it’s going to depend on who likes this track and how they break.
“Those half miles, it’s all about whoever gets out of the gate. If he gets away clean, I give him as much a shot as anybody. And I think Phlash Drive could possibly figure in that mix a well. He’s been training really well.”
Anderson’s Phlash Drive, who won three of five races at Fonner last year, will break out of the five hole with Jake Olesiak on board. Phlash Drive, a 5-year-old gelding, is owned by Anderson Racing Stables and is at 8-1 on the morning line.
Phlash Drive won the Ogataul Stakes in 2020 and the Fonner Park Special Stakes in 2019.
“I’m kind of prepping him for the Ogataul in two weeks,” Anderson said. “That’s why Phlash Drive is in there. I think probably DL is the best horse I have in there. I’m not saying he’s the best horse in the race. Everybody can get beat, but he’ll sure figure.
“He ran really good here. He had a nice year here. He doesn’t mind the bullring. He’s a great big tall horse, but he handles the turns fine. It will just depend whether or not he likes this track, which is the same for all of them. You don’t know if they will or not until you get them over it.”
Warrior’s Lullaby, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by Armando Martinez, is the second favorite at 7-2 on the morning line. The 6-year-old gelding has eight wins in 21 career starts, including three wins in five starts at Fonner Park.
Warrior’s Lullaby was third in last year’s Grasmick Stakes and then won three straight allowance races at Fonner before finishing second in his final outing of the season.
Warrior’s Lullaby then went on to win his first outing at Prairie Meadows before finishing third in three straight allowance races at the Iowa track.
“That thing of Martinez’s (Warrior’s Lullaby) on the outside shows a lot of speed. He’ll be competitive as well,” Anderson said.
Miner Heat, trained by Merissa Black and ridden by Bryan McNeil, will come out of the three hole for his first career start at Fonner Park. The 6-year-old Oklahoma-bred gelding is 3-1 on the morning line.
“Miner Heat has been running cheap for $5,000 (claiming price) but shows speed when he does it,” Anderson said. “It’ll be fun. We’ll see what happens.”
Yodelers Way, trained by Kerry Kemper, is 6-1 on the morning line as is Edge of Ackworth, trained by Schuyler Condon. Docs Holiday, trained by Vaughn Long, is 10-1.
The track could be sloppy or muddy again on Saturday. Anderson said that will be a factor in the race, but he doesn’t know who it might favor.
“It just depends how they handle it,” Anderson said. “I didn’t look up wet track figures or anything like that, but some horses love the mud and some just can’t stand up in it. I hope mine’s one of them that can stand up in it.
“I think it will be an interesting Grasmick. It always is. Those little half miles, you get to spinning around there pretty quick.”
Hoofprints
% Trainer Isai Gonzalez, who has won three of the past four trainer titles at Fonner Park, is not expected in Grand Island this year. Gonzalez is staying at Delta Downs because that track’s meet was extended this year well into April after beginning late because of Hurricane Laura. Gonzalez is currently tied for second in the standings there with 18 wins. He’s expected to send some horses to Fonner to run under another trainer.
% Jockey Armando Martinez had three wins on opening day while trainer Schuyler Condon had two.
% Eight races are on Saturday’s card including the Grasmick Stakes. First-race post time is 1:30 p.m.