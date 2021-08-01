DCB gets past PWG 9-4 to advance to Class C winners bracket final

PALMER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus improved to 5-0 this season against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley on Sunday.

Much more importantly, DCB remained undefeated in the Class C American Legion seniors state tournament — and undefeated overall for the season.

DCB’s used one big inning to post a 9-4 victory in a winners bracket semifinal that also saw PWG strand 12 runners.

PWG (26-8) got a pair of runners on in the bottom of the first but couldn’t score.

DCB (28-0) took advantage and exploded for five runs in the top of the second inning.

Elijah Boersen got things going with a leadoff double and scored when Bryce Gorecki reached on an error.

Justice Peterson bunted and reached safely on a fielder’s choice to load the bases after Kolby Gorecki walked.

Tanner Simdorn and Kellen Fries added back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead to 3-0.

Carter Noakes added a sacrifice fly and Bosten Caspersen followed with an RBI single to make it a 5-0 contest.

DCB tacked on two more runs in the third when Peterson and Simdorn scored on a Noakes single.