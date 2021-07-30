DCB, PWG could be headed towards more showdowns in Class C state tournament

DCB outscored its area tournament opponents 51-14 over four games.

“We knew it was going to be a tough tournament going into it, but we pretty much handled it and took care of business,” Noakes said. “Now we’re 26-0 after district, so I’m proud of the boys and happy for the three seniors.

“Elijah Boersen has been a rock-solid contributor for five years in our program. Eli Wooden came back out this year and he’s been an excellent ballplayer. Jeremiah Arndt is our Legion baby.”

PWG (25-7) knew from the start of the season that it would be in the state tournament as the host team. Reimers said that may have been a factor in the area tournament.

“I know we can play a lot better than we did,” he said. “But other than that, I felt that we played well and at other times they let their guards down. I know a lot of it is they knew they were already into the state tournament, but as a coach I feel we need to be peaking now instead of trying to peak over this next weekend.”

DCB faces Crofton Saturday at 5 p.m. in the first round. As expected with an undefeated team, there are no plans to change anything for the state tournament.