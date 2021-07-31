DCB, PWG set up another meeting with Class C state tournament victories

PALMER — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley set up their fifth meeting of the season by both winning in the opening round of the Class C American Legion seniors state tournament Saturday.
Undefeated Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus had a quick, effective — and victorious — debut when Bryce Gorecki and Barrett Fries combined on a one-hit shutout to lead DCB to an 8-0 five-inning victory over Crofton.
PWG (26-7) had a more dramatic outing, needing to score three runs in the top of the seventh to edge past Pender 3-2.
Pender scored two runs in the bottom of the first, and it looked like they might hold up when Lucas Vogt shut out PWG for six innings.
But small ball turned the tide in the seventh.
Ty Nekoliczak and Trevor Cargill started off the rally with back-to-back singles. Nekoliczak scored and Morgan Behnk reached base on a dropped third strike.
Jackson McIntyre and Gunner Reimers followed with RBI sacrifice bunts to push PWG ahead.
Vogt singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Pender wasn’t able to tie up the game.
Cargill had two of PWG’s four hits while Karsen Reimers picked up the win with two innings of one-hit relief.
For DCB, Gorecki allowed one hit over four innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Fries finished off the game in the fifth inning.
DCB (27-0) got more than enough offense in the bottom of the first inning by plating four runs.
Bosten Caspersen and Kolby Gorecki had RBI doubles, Gorecki added a sacrifice fly and Fries had a bases-loaded walk.
DCB added two more runs in both the second and third innings. Elijah Boersen had two of the team’s seven hits.
DCB and PWG face off in Sunday’s 8 p.m. winners bracket game.
Crofton 000 00—0 1 2
DCB (27-0) 422 0x—8 7 0
WP—B. Gorecki. 2B—DCB, Caspersen, K. Gorecki.
PWG (26-7) 000 000 3—3 4 1
Pender 200 000 0—2 6 0
WP—K. Reimers. LP—Vogt. 2B—C, Maise.