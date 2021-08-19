Dedicated Crusaders ready for big season

Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis coach James Lowry can only come up with one real complaint about his team’s practices for the upcoming season.
And that concerns the heat index above 100 degrees on the first day.
“I’m usually a big fan of the heat at practices, but the first couple days of that first week I wasn’t,” he said. “It was as hot as I can remember that first day.”
Other than that? Lowry raves about the work ethic of a veteran team that returns for the Crusaders.
“They come into practice ready and know the drills,” Lowry said. “They know what to expect, and they’ve seen great leaders before them, so they’ve carried it on.
“I’ve always said I have the easiest job in the world just because of the kids that I have. They get out and hit on their own during the summer and become better players. Then when practice starts, they understand how short a season it is and pass it on to the other kids.”
The team set the tone on the very first day — even with the miserably hot conditions.
“I love how they came the first day and don’t try to hold anything back,” Lowry said. “Sometimes when I was young and a player I would hold things back worrying about running at the end of practice. These guys don’t.
“They come out to practice right away and they understand what is needed to be able to play.”
Seniors Alex King, Jackson Henry, Jonathan Schardt and Caden Menaugh along with junior Bowdie Fox provide GICC with a wealth of experience.
“I have five returning with significant varsity experience,” Lowry said. “Then we have some competition in that other spot. Austin Staab right now is probably the leader of that. He’s a sophomore.”
Jack Kenna, Noah Corey, Andrew Arens and Carter Nabity all have a chance to play. Sophomore Damien Glass is a newcomer to the sport.
With all the experience returning, Lowry said he already knows the four players who will make up the two doubles teams entering the season.
“There might be more of a battle for singles spots. But we’ll find out in challenge matches,” he said.
Experienced team or not, the approach remains the same year after year.
“We obviously want to be the best team that we can possibly be,” Lowry said. “We don’t usually talk about state championships or runner-ups or anything. We talk about making everybody better at tennis, obviously, but also better people. We want to make it so they enjoy it and want to be part of it.
“This is my ninth year in a row back doing this, and it’s been a great experience. A lot of people have ups-and-downs each year. We may not have the same numbers or same amount of talent sometimes, but I always get unbelievably high-quality kids.”