Dedicated Crusaders ready for big season

“They come out to practice right away and they understand what is needed to be able to play.”

Seniors Alex King, Jackson Henry, Jonathan Schardt and Caden Menaugh along with junior Bowdie Fox provide GICC with a wealth of experience.

“I have five returning with significant varsity experience,” Lowry said. “Then we have some competition in that other spot. Austin Staab right now is probably the leader of that. He’s a sophomore.”

Jack Kenna, Noah Corey, Andrew Arens and Carter Nabity all have a chance to play. Sophomore Damien Glass is a newcomer to the sport.

With all the experience returning, Lowry said he already knows the four players who will make up the two doubles teams entering the season.

“There might be more of a battle for singles spots. But we’ll find out in challenge matches,” he said.

Experienced team or not, the approach remains the same year after year.

“We obviously want to be the best team that we can possibly be,” Lowry said. “We don’t usually talk about state championships or runner-ups or anything. We talk about making everybody better at tennis, obviously, but also better people. We want to make it so they enjoy it and want to be part of it.

“This is my ninth year in a row back doing this, and it’s been a great experience. A lot of people have ups-and-downs each year. We may not have the same numbers or same amount of talent sometimes, but I always get unbelievably high-quality kids.”

