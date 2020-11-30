Depth, improved defense leave Heartland Lutheran excited about upcoming season

With three starters and two other letterwinners returning, there are plenty of reasons for coach Brad Bills and the Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team to be excited about the upcoming season.
“This could be the most experienced team we’ve had in a while,” said Bills, who is in his fifth season with the Red Hornets. “Our depth will be as good as we’ve had, up to 10 deep.”
That will allow Heartland Lutheran to do things that it hasn’t been capable of in recent years.
“We should be able to get after it the whole game,” Bills said. “We can give anybody a breather. In past years, we had a couple of kids who we couldn’t keep out for too long.
“This year we should be able to sub anybody. And we also have girls who can play multiple positions, so that can help us rotate players.”
Two of the returning starters from last year’s 7-16 squad are guards. Jessica Zehendner is a four-year starter who averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
“Jessica will have a good year,” Bills said.
Junior Maggie Bexten will be starting for her second year and averaged 3.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
“The perimeter will be one of our strengths,” Bills said. “We have a number of kids who can handle the ball. Jessica is a four-year starter and Maggie has really improved her ballhandling.
“Kathleen Spiehs (a 5-foot-8 junior guard) is a transfer from Northwest who will be a big addition for us. Brynn Saddler (5-8 junior guard) and Madelyn Graham (5-11 senior center) can come out and handle the ball well. I think that our ballhandling skills will allow us to get the ball up the floor and get a chance at a good shot.”
Graham is the other returning starter and averaged 4.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
“Madelyn has really come along in practices,” Bills said. “I expect her to have a good year and am really excited to see her play in a game.”
One area where Heartland Lutheran has taken significant strides is on the defensive end of the court.
“Our defense should be as good as it’s been since I’ve been here,” Bills said. “For our team, we’re pretty athletic. The kids understand what we want to do on defense. They’re quick and they read things really well.”
The Red Hornets hope to be a challenging opponent every game even with the Goldenrod Conference featuring some top 10 caliber teams like Humphrey St. Francis.
“We want to go in and be competitive in every game,” Bills said. “We want to make it so that there isn’t a team that we face that can take it to us. That’s a tough order because we’ve got good teams in our conference this year.
“But I know our kids are up to the challenge and can do it. They are looking forward to playing the best teams and are not afraid of playing anybody.”
Heartland Lutheran is scheduled to tip off its season at home Thursday against Spalding Academy.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!