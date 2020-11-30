Depth, improved defense leave Heartland Lutheran excited about upcoming season

With three starters and two other letterwinners returning, there are plenty of reasons for coach Brad Bills and the Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team to be excited about the upcoming season.

“This could be the most experienced team we’ve had in a while,” said Bills, who is in his fifth season with the Red Hornets. “Our depth will be as good as we’ve had, up to 10 deep.”

That will allow Heartland Lutheran to do things that it hasn’t been capable of in recent years.

“We should be able to get after it the whole game,” Bills said. “We can give anybody a breather. In past years, we had a couple of kids who we couldn’t keep out for too long.

“This year we should be able to sub anybody. And we also have girls who can play multiple positions, so that can help us rotate players.”

Two of the returning starters from last year’s 7-16 squad are guards. Jessica Zehendner is a four-year starter who averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

“Jessica will have a good year,” Bills said.

Junior Maggie Bexten will be starting for her second year and averaged 3.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.