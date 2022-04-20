Depth in sprints leading way for Grand Island Northwest

Brandon Harrington has a good problem on his hands, especially on the girls side.

The Northwest coach has to decide what events to put kids in, especially in the sprints events.

The Vikings have four girls that have ran under 13.0 in the 100 and another runner that is just .02 above 13.00.

Also Northwest has two girls that can run under 27.00 in the 200, and has three more athletes that have the top times in the event.

Avyn Urbanski leads the Vikings in both events with a school record 12.34 in the 100 and 26.81 in the 200.

“We got a lot of girls that have a lot of speed and that’s a good problem to have,” Harrington said.

The 400 relay team has the top time not only in the area, but the best time ran in Class B at 50.17. Urbanski, Kamrynn Mings, Grace Baasch and Kyra Ray are members that ran that time.

That depth has also showed up in the mid-distances races as well with Reba Mader running a school-record 58.22, the second fastest time in Class B and top time in the area. She has also ran a 2:29.72 in the 800.

The 1,600 relay team ran a 4:11.12, has the top time in the area and the second fastest time in Class B. Reba Mader, Avyn Urbanski, Mings and Whitney Loman were the members of that relay.

But Harrington said he has used different combinations in that relay and the Vikings have had a lot of success with combinations including Samantha Roby and Emma Harb. Roby, Mader, Baasch and Mings were all part of the Vikings’ 1,600 relay team that run 4:00.83 that finished second at last year’s state track meet.

“That shows what our assistant coaches have done with these girls,” he said. “We can throw in different girls in any race and they would not miss a step.”

Not to be outdone, the hurdles events have a lot of depth as well. Aizlynn Krafka leads the area in the 100 hurdles at 15.75, while is second in the area in the 300 hurdles at 50.09. Chloe Mader is third in the area at 16.45 in the 100 hurdles, while three Mader, Brooklyn Beck and Suzie Wieland are in the charts in the 300 hurdles.

“We’ve been thinking about trying those girls in the relays as well,” Harrington said. “We’re still trying to play around with putting girls in different events. If you can still do that, you have a lot of usable options and that’s a good problem to have.”

And a few have excelled in other events, too. Roby has leaped 17-0 in the long jump, while Macie Middleton has gone 33-8 1/2 in the triple jump. Miah Kenny and Ray have gone 9-6 and 9-4 in the pole vault, respectively.

And the 3,200 relay team of Loman, Reagan McIntyre, Sophia McKinney and Marissa Miles have the second-fastest in the area and 10th overall in Class B at 10:25.71.

That depth has helped the Northwest girls finish well in meets. Harrington said he felt they have battle tested as the Vikings have competed against a few of the better athletes in Class B.

“I have been very pleased with what we’ve done so far,” he said. “The girls that we have are working extremely hard and are doing well. It’s just showing up. Our girls have competed well all season long. They aren’t afraid to go up against anybody in the state. A lot of those times the girls were not first place finishes so that tells the depth of Class B, too. I think that will give them confidence for the bigger meets we have coming up.”

One of those meets will be the Grand Island Independent Track and Field Championships at 3 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School, which many of the Vikings should be entered in.

Harrington said he’s excited for not only that meet, but the Dave Gee Invite Thursday.

“I think our kids are ready to run at home, especially the seniors,” Harrington said. “They are excited to compete on the home track, especially since our it’s the last time our seniors will be competing at home, and I think they’ve been preparing themselves mentally.

“The kids will want to perform well in those meets, especially on Monday because everyone’s been asking if they have looked at the charts and where do they need to be at to compete in the meet.”

Area athletes perform well at Trackfest22

A few area athletes competed at the Nebraska TrackFest Tuesday at Papillion-LaVista South.

Some of those athletes brought home medals.

A few of the winners include:

- Aurora’s Carsen Staehr won the long jump (21-7 3/4) and triple jump (44-0½)

- Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts took the 800 (1:58.75), while joining Ishmael Nadir, Gage Steinke and Brayton Johnson in the 1,600 relay (3:36.59).

- Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb won the shot put (41-7) and finished third in the discus (130-4).

- Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas won the 1,600 (4:33.62), while taking second in the 3,200 (9:48.74).

In all, area athletes brought home 20 medals from the meet.

Reminder to coaches

Entries for the CNTC will close at 7 p.m. Friday.

If you have not received information on the meet, please contact me at marc.zavala@theindependent.com ASAP.

Also, please continue to look at the charts. If there is a time or mark that is either incorrect or needs to be added, please contact me.

Other notable performances

- The Northwest girls soccer team scored two goals in the final six minutes during the final of the Central Conference Tournament to rally and defeat Lexington 2-1 Monday. Coach Jess Herrmann said she believes it’s the first-ever conference tournament title won by the Vikings.

- The Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team continues to have major success this season. The Kernels are now a perfect 15-0 on the season and find themselves ranked No. 8 in Class B in the Omaha World-Herald rankings.

Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.

