Dialed-in defense leads GICC past Lincoln Christian

Grand Island Central Catholic passed the first half of its back-to-back weekend tests thanks to a strong defensive effort Friday evening.
GICC held Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Christian to 12 points and 2-for-15 shooting in the first half to claim a 54-35 victory in an early-season meeting of undefeated teams.
“I thought early in the game we were really dialed in defensively,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “They had trouble running their stuff early. They made some nice adjustments as the game went on as I knew they would. Coach (Gary) Nunnally is such a good coach, they just make a lot of good in-game adjustments.
“I thought our kids continued to play hard and execute what we wanted to do. We weren’t pretty offensively, but we did enough to get the job done.”
It was likely one of the few times this season that GICC didn’t have the height advantage inside with 6-foot-9 starter Dei Jengmer and 6-8 Gil Jengmer coming off the bench.
Lincoln Christian featured 7-0 junior Easton Marshbanks inside and 6-7 guard Drew Beukelman.
“You want to force them to shoot shots outside the lane, and we were able to do that in the first half,” Martinez said. “I think for most of the first half they were taking shots they probably didn’t want to take from outside the paint area.”
Lincoln Christian went 1-for-10 in the opening quarter with Marshbanks missing all four of his attempts.
Dei Jengmer gave the visitors something to think about by stepping out and hitting a 3-pointer in GICC’s opening 8-0 run.
“Dei’s worked hard on his game and his skills are much better than a year ago,” Martinez said. “Stepping out and shooting the ball is one of those things he’s able to do. He showed a couple times tonight that he’s also able to put it on the deck and drive it to the hoop too. He’s just a tough match-up.”
Much of the rest of Central Catholic’s offense in the first half came from Tanner Turek off the bench. The senior guard went 5-for-8 on 3-pointers to account for all 15 of his points before halftime to give GICC a 27-12 advantage.
“I’ve just got to keep giving that kid credit,” Martinez said. “He doesn’t know how many minutes, he doesn’t know when those minutes are going to come, and he’s always ready to answer the bell. He’s got ice in his veins or something because he’s always able to step up to the situation.
“In that first half when we were in foul trouble, he was the difference.”
Lincoln Christian started getting the shots it wanted in the third quarter and moved within 33-26 on a Gavin McGerr basket.
But Marcus Lowry closed out the quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. He scored nine of his 10 points in the third after going 0-for-7 in the first half.
“He’s kind of a weapon on offense, for lack of a better way of putting it,” Martinez said. “He can score so much with his back to the basket, but he wasn’t finishing inside. So we switched him and Koby (Bales), and it’s nice to have that option with Koby, who is just phenomenal down there with footwork.
“So we made that switch, and maybe it’s a little luck, but it worked out in our favor. Marcus hits those two 3s to close the quarter. Maybe sometimes we look smart and sometimes we don’t, but in that situation maybe we were a little more intelligent than we were some other times.”
GICC now turns its attention to Class B defending state champion Omaha Skutt, its opponent in Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic. Tipoff at Hastings College is set for 5 p.m.
GICC 54, Lincoln Christian 35
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN (3-1)
Drew Beukelman 2-6 4-7 9, Gage Hohlen 1-7 0-0 2, Gunner Dworak 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin McGerr 2-6 3-4 7, Easton Marshbanks 1-7 7-8 9, Jonas Burgher 0-0 0-0 0, Brady McGerr 2-2 0-0 5, Carson Tvrdy 1-3 1-1 3, Isaiah Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-32 15-20 35.
GICC (6-0)
Russ Martinez 0-3 2-2 2, Koby Bales 1-4 2-4 5, Isaac Herbek 1-3 5-6 7, Marcus Lowry 3-11 2-4 10, Dei Jengmer 3-6 4-5 11, Tanner Turek 5-8 0-0 15, Brayton enzl 0-0 0-0 0, Gil Jengmer 1-1 0-4 2, Brayton Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Jack Kenna 0-0 0-0 0, Ishmael Nadir 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-36 17-27 54.
Lincoln Christian 5 7 14 9—35
GICC 16 9 12 15—54
3-point field goals—LC 2-9 (Beukelman 1-2, Hohlen 0-3, Dworak 0-1, G. McGerr 0-1, B. McGerr 1-1, Tvrdy 0-1), GICC 8-17 (Martinez 0-3, Bales 1-1, Lowry 2-5, Turek 5-8). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—LC 28 (Marshbanks 8), GICC 24 (Lowry 5). Assists—LC 3, GICC 12 (Herbek 5). Turnovers—LC 16, GICC 5. Total fouls—LC 17, GICC 13. Technicals—Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally.
GIRLS
GICC 57, Lincoln Christian 24
Guard Rylie Rice and posts Chloe Cloud and Lucy Ghaifan handled the scoring duties for Class C-1 preseason No. 9-rated Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday.
The trio scored GICC’s first 33 points in a 57-24 rout of Lincoln Christian.
Ghaifan finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Cloud added another double-double (12 points and 10 boards). Rice also finished with 12 points.
That scoring was a welcomed sight to coach Stacia Rice, whose team often relied on Rylie Rice to carry the scoring load over the previous two years.
“I think that teams are going to have to stop face-guarding Rylie and start worrying a little bit more about our posts because in the past three games I think we’ve had three girls in double figures,” Stacia Rice said. “That is so huge for our basketball team and is what our goal is.
“We don’t want one kid that can score a lot of points. We want to have six kids score points. I think we’re finally establishing ourselves as a total and complete basketball team.”
Central Catholic (7-0) led 33-11 early in the third quarter before a fourth player produced points. But then Jenna Heidelk, Alyssa Wilson and Grace Herbek all hit 3-pointers in the period to help expand the lead to 49-15.
Stacia Rice said GICC was also able to take full advantage inside, where it held a 44-20 lead in rebounds.
“(The posts) should have had really good games tonight because Lincoln Christian is a little bit lower on size,” she said. “They had one of their girls go out on an ACL tear. They were a little bit shorter, but we had that in years before and never took advantage of it.
“Just to see our posts work that high-low defense and then that backdoor, we had talked about changing a little bit of our offense and the girls really took to it.”
Alexis Mudloff added six assists for the hosts, who had a 14-0 advantage in that category over Lincoln Christian.
The visitors struggled shooting all around, going 7-for-37 (18.9%) from the floor, 1-for-19 (5.3%) on 3-pointers and 9-for-21 (42.9%) on free throws.
“I’m not usually impressed on our defensive side, especially coming off Blue Hill,” Stacia Rice said. “I thought we played really bad there. But we held a really good basketball team that can shoot the ball pretty well to 11 points at the half and 13 in the second half.
“That’s got to say a little something about our defense.”
GICC 57, Lincoln Christian 24
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN (2-2)
Ashlynn Ailes 0-7 3-6 3, Makylee Ailes 2-7 4-7 8, Halle Hueser 1-5 0-0 3, Emerson Crist 0-1 1-6 1, Faith McCullough 1-5 0-0 2, Annie Hueser 0-5 0-0 0, Mattie Harms 1-3 0-0 2, Janna DeHaan 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Schneider 2-3 1-2 5, Katrina Avila 0-0 0-0 0, Isabelle McEwen 0-0 0-0 0, Taelyn Hanus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-37 9-21 24.
GICC (7-0)
Alexis Mudloff 0-1 0-0 0, Jenna Heidelk -4 0-0 3, Rylie Rice 4-13 4-6 12, Chloe Cloud 6-8 0-0 12, Lucy Ghaifan 5-6 7-8 17, Alyssa Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Grace Herbek 2-5 0-0 6, Raegan Gellatly 0-0 0-0 0, Amanda Kulp 1-3 0-0 2, Carolyn Maser 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-44 11-16 57.
Lincoln Christian 3 8 4 9—24
GICC 8 17 24 8—57
3-point field goals—LC 1-19 (A. Ailes 0-4, M. Ailes 0-1, H. Hueser 1-5, Crist 0-1, McCullough 0-1, A. Hueser 0-4, Harms 0-1, DeHaan 0-1, Schneider 0-1), GICC 4-15 (Heidelk 1-4, Rice 0-6, Wilson 1-2, Herbek 2-3). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—LC 20 (Crist, McCullough 4), GICC 44 (Cloud, Ghaifan 10). Assists—LC 0, GICC 14 (Mudloff 6). Turnovers—LC 14, GICC 17. Total fouls—LC 14, GICC 18. Technicals—none.
