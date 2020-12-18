Dialed-in defense leads GICC past Lincoln Christian

That scoring was a welcomed sight to coach Stacia Rice, whose team often relied on Rylie Rice to carry the scoring load over the previous two years.

“I think that teams are going to have to stop face-guarding Rylie and start worrying a little bit more about our posts because in the past three games I think we’ve had three girls in double figures,” Stacia Rice said. “That is so huge for our basketball team and is what our goal is.

“We don’t want one kid that can score a lot of points. We want to have six kids score points. I think we’re finally establishing ourselves as a total and complete basketball team.”

Central Catholic (7-0) led 33-11 early in the third quarter before a fourth player produced points. But then Jenna Heidelk, Alyssa Wilson and Grace Herbek all hit 3-pointers in the period to help expand the lead to 49-15.

Stacia Rice said GICC was also able to take full advantage inside, where it held a 44-20 lead in rebounds.

“(The posts) should have had really good games tonight because Lincoln Christian is a little bit lower on size,” she said. “They had one of their girls go out on an ACL tear. They were a little bit shorter, but we had that in years before and never took advantage of it.