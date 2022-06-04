Dinsdale Automotive/Striv All-Star Classic games full of enjoyment and star power

Defensive minded coaches wouldn’t have been pleased with Saturday’s Tom Dinsdale Automotive/Stiv All-Star Classic games.

But besides defense, the games featured a little bit of everything.

In the boys game, Team Chevrolet couldn’t claw its way back as Team GMC hung on to win 120-105.

A consistent scorer on offense all game long was GMC’s Brett Mahoney from Kearney Catholic. Mahoney battled in the post, had a couple nice drives to the cup and hit a 3-pointer to lead his team to a 34-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Mahoney had a game-high 22 points.

In the same quarter, Mahoney’s teammate Marcus Lowry got something a long time coming.

“I got what I wanted my entire career,” Lowry said. “Finally got an in-game dunk. That made me pretty happy. It’s great talent obviously being in an all-star game. Everyone’s playing exceptionally well, and it’s just really fun to be a part of.”

Lowry also seemed to be having a good time on the court, joking with other players and rocking the baby on the sideline.

GMC’s Brayden Schropp from Hastings’ St. Cecilia turned up his game in the second quarter, scoring nine of his 20 points. Schropp’s family was having a good time in the stands, heckling him for missing a dunk.

Schropp, who was the game’s MVP, said it “means everything” to have played in one more high school game.

“Just to have that feeling of putting it on one more time and saying ‘I get to play for my school one more time,’” Schropp said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”

Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl hit a five-pointer, a shot that is made beyond half court, to give GMC a 59-50 lead at the buzzer.

At the end of third quarter, Team GMC held an 87-77 lead. Loomis’ Quinn Johnson did his best to get Team Chevrolet back in the game, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the second half including a four-pointer, a shot near the volleyball court front line.

Perhaps fans favorite part of the boys game was watching GMC’S Dane Peterson, of Elkhorn, dunk. Peterson threw down two windmills throughout the game and in the closing seconds, gave an ode to Vince Carter and nailed an elbow dunk.

Team GMC 120, Team Chevrolet 105

Chevrolet

Ethan Smith 2 0-0 4, Shay Swanson 3 1-1 7, Quinn Johnson 7 0-0 18, Trajan Arbuck 4 0-0 12, Oakley Rosno 3 3-4 12, Tate Nachtigal 2 0-0 5, Brayden Schramm 4 0–0 9, Myles Sadd 3 0-0 7, Blake Detamore 3 0-0 9, Jake Bargen 1 0-0 2, Paul Fago 4 2-2 10, Konnor Hyde 3 2-4 8, Preston Ramaekers 1 0-0 2.

GMC

Trevor Kuncl 2 0-0 7, Brayden Shropp 9 1-2 20, Will Vanderbeek 4 0-0 10, Cayleb Stewart 4 0-0 9, Eli Noel 0 2-2 2, Isaiah Lauby 3 0-0 7, Isaac Herbek 1 0-0 4, Brett Mahoney 10 0-0 22, Marcus Lowry 3 2-2 8, Leighton Limback 2 0-0 6, Dane Peterson 9 0-0 19, Gil Jengmer 3 0-0 6.

Chevrolet 21 29 27 28—105

GMC 34 25 28 31—120

Hyundai 78, Cadillac 70

In the girls’ game, Team Hyundai held an advantage throughout and left the court with a solid 78-70 victory over Team Cadillac.

The two teams seemed rusty throughout the games, with a few air-balls from beyond the arc and an even one at the strike. That said, the score was nearly even at halftime, with Team Hyundai holding a 38-34 lead.

The third quarter is where the game broke open, thanks in large part to two York players — Mattie Pohl and Destiny Shepard.

Hyundai outscored Cadillac 31-19 in the quarter, 15 of which had come from the two Dukes. Shepard was the Hyundai leader with 17 points, while Pohl had 14.

“We’ve been playing club with each other since eighth grade, and we’ve obviously been on varsity together since freshman year,” Shepard, who was the game’s MVP, said. “We’ve played with each other forever, and it was so cool to play one more time with her.

Cadillac outscored Hyundai 17-9 in the fourth quarter making the final score look closer than the game actually was.

Elmwood-Murdock’s Lexi Bacon led Cadillac with 11 points.

Team Hyundai 78, Team Cadillac 70

Cadillac

Ellie Hutsell 1 2-2 4, Kendyl Brummund 3 2-2 8, AlexandraE Eisenhauer 0 1-2 1, Bailey Frahm 3 0-0 9, Lexi Bacon 4 2-3 11, Alyssa Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kinsley Hall 3 1-2 9, Alyssa Bucholz 3 2-2 8, Grace Mustard 5 0-0 10, Mariah Gardner 2 2-2 8.

Hyundai

Shelby Walsh 2 0-0 4, Reba Mader 2 0-0 4, Destiny Shepard 1 0-0 17, Taylor Sliva 2 0-0 4, Abby Nichols 0 1-2 1, Lexi Thies 2 4-6 8, McKinsey Long 2 0-0 6, Taylor Svoboda 3 0-0 6, Lexi Trausch 2 1-1 6, Mattie Pohl 5 2-2 14, Chelsea Fisher 4 0-0 8.

Cadillac 15 19 19 17 - 70

Hyundai 19 19 31 9 - 78