Dinsdale’s comeback falls short

By The Independent Sports Staff
CENTRAL CITY — Tom Dinsdale Automotive couldn’t complete the comeback.
Central City put up five runs in the opening inning, and held off Dinsdale 6-5 Wednesday.
Dinsdale scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull back to within one run but couldn’t get closer.
Madden Kontos led the offense by going 2 for 3, while Ethan Foley was 2 for 5 with a RBI.
Jaxson Nesvara came on in relief, giving up one run and struck out eight batters.
Dinsdale Automotive 100 002 2—5 8 0
Central City 500 001 X—6 5 3
WP— Perdew. LP—Steenson.
