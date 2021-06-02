 Skip to main content
Dinsdale’s comeback falls short
FILE PHOTO: Baseball

CENTRAL CITY — Tom Dinsdale Automotive couldn’t complete the comeback.

Central City put up five runs in the opening inning, and held off Dinsdale 6-5 Wednesday.

Dinsdale scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull back to within one run but couldn’t get closer.

Madden Kontos led the offense by going 2 for 3, while Ethan Foley was 2 for 5 with a RBI.

Jaxson Nesvara came on in relief, giving up one run and struck out eight batters.

Dinsdale Automotive 100 002 2—5 8 0

Central City 500 001 X—6 5 3

WP— Perdew. LP—Steenson.

