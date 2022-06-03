Dinsdale/Striv games feature star studded squads

The 2022 Tom Dinsdale Automotive/Striv All-Star basketball games give fans an opportunity to watch some of the best players the area and state has to offer.

Tip-off is scheduled for Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic. The girls teams will hit the floor at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m.

One of the organizers of the event, GICC boys basketball coach Tino Martinez, said the game’s just a really fun time and is about highlighting basketball players who excelled on the court.

“We’ve hosted this for a number of years,” Martinez said. “I’ve coached it once or twice. It’s a really fun atmosphere and event for kids to be a part of and get to play against some familiar foes and some unfamiliar foes.”

For the girls, Team Hyundai is coached by Pleasanton’s Jordan Arensdorf and his staff, while Team Cadillac is coached by Elmwood-Murdock’s Paul Dwyer and his staff.

On the boys side, Team GMC is coached by Elkhorn’s Benji Hoegh and his staff, while Team Chevrolet is coached by Loomis’ Drew Billiter and his staff.

Each coach will have the opportunity to coach at least one athlete from their own team. And while Martinez isn’t coaching this year, he said “it’s special” to coach an athlete when you know it will be the last time.

“I did coach it last year, and I think we had three or four players in the game that I was able to coach one last time,” Martinez said. “Drew Billiter is going to get the opportunity to do that with Shay Swanson and Quinn Johnson. Benji Hoegh is going to get to coach Dane Peterson one last time from Elkhorn. That goes for the girls coaches as well.

“It’s a fun way to end the high school relationship between the player and the coach.”

The game will feature four 12-minute quarters for the boys and four 10-minute quarters for the girls. The difference in time is due to a larger roster size for the boys. Martinez said the longer game times are to give all of the players ample time to showcase their skills.

Speaking of the players, they were selected through an extended process.

Martinez as well as the leaders of Striv sent out requests for nominations to coaches around the area and state. They then took those nominations and put together a group of coaches and media members to make final selections. Lastly, the players themselves had to decide to accept the invite.

The girls’ teams feature five All-Heartland players, including Super Squad players Adams Central’s Libby Trausch and St. Paul’s Olivia Poppert, along with GICC’s Jenna Heidelk, Northwest’s Reba Mader and Hastings’ McKinzie Long. Their teams also have three All-Heartland honorable mention players: Aurora’s Ellie Hutsell, Doniphan-Trumbull’s Kendyl Brummund and GICC’s Alyssa Wilson.

From outside the area, Lexi Bacon from Elmwood-Murdock and Alexandra Eisenhauer from Bloomfield are players to watch for. Bacon was a Class D-1 second-team selection for the Journal Star, while Eisenhauer won the Class D 100 and 200in this year’s state track meet.

For the boys, the teams feature 10 All-Heartland players, including Super Squad players in GICC teammates Marcus Lowry and Isaac Herbek, and Hastings St. Cecilia’s Brayden Schropp, along with Doniphan-Trumbull teammates Ethan Smith, Myles Sadd and Blake Detamore, along with Adams Central’s Paul Fago, Aurora’s Tate Nachtigal, GICC’s Gil Jengmer and Wood River’s Easton Graves

The teams also consist of three All-Heartland honorable mention boys: Aurora’s Preston Raemakers, Hastings Brayden Schram and Wood River’s Cayleb Stewart.

A couple of UNK basketball commits will also shine on the court.

Kearney Catholic’s Brett Mahoney averaged 17.6 points per game this season as one of the best players in Class C-1, while Loomis’ Quinn Johnson will be seen launching three-pointers from deep. Johnson, a UNK basketball walk-on, ended his high school career as the all-time state leader in career 3-pointers made.