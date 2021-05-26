Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith finishes third in Class C

After starting the day tied for third with a 76, Smith was got into second place but he felt like he struggled from there. He made only one birdie on the second day and had five bogeys, which included one double.

He said he had a hard time hitting the fairways on a few holes, but did feel his short game bailed him out.

“I actually hit three fairways and two of them were not with my driver. When you are not hitting your driver well, it’s hard to have scoring opportunities,” Smith said. “I’m pleased with how I scrambled even though I wished I could get some of those drives back. But I feel like I putted well and that saved me on a lot of holes. I kind of got it rolling today.”

As he ends his junior season with a medal, Smith said he hopes to do better in next year’s state meet.

“Hopefully I can get back here and give myself a better chance of winning next year,” Smith said.

As a team, the Cardinals finished 12th with a 776 two-day total. Andrew Stock came in with an 186 two-day total, followed by Hayden Dzingle’s 204, while Camdyn Beriow shot a 229 and Collin Jepson shot a 234.