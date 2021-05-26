Doniphan-Trumbull’s Ethan Smith finishes third in Class C

KEARNEY — Ethan Smith had some mixed emotions after the Class C state golf meet.
The Doniphan-Trumbull junior was happy to bring home a third-place medal after finishing with a 158 two-day total after Wednesday’s action at the Kearney Country Club.
However, he said he wasn’t overly pleased with his performance after he fired an 82 second-day score.
“To end the year with a third-place finish I’m happy with that but if I told you I was pleased with my performance I’d be lying,” Smith said. “But you can’t play well at every tournament, so third place isn’t too bad.”
Bishop Neumann took the team title in a playoff over Columbus Scotus as both teams fired a 680 two-day total. Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck took home individual honors with a 148.
Doniphan-Trumbull coach Chris Seberger said Smith really had to battle to get a medal as she felt the Kearney Country Club was a tough course for anyone to play on during the two days with some good competition.
“We were hoping for a better finish but that’s the way the ball bounces. I’m still happy for him to be getting a medal,” she said. “He really fought through to get that third-place finish and that’s nothing to sneeze at as there was a lot of tough golfers in Class C.”
After starting the day tied for third with a 76, Smith was got into second place but he felt like he struggled from there. He made only one birdie on the second day and had five bogeys, which included one double.
He said he had a hard time hitting the fairways on a few holes, but did feel his short game bailed him out.
“I actually hit three fairways and two of them were not with my driver. When you are not hitting your driver well, it’s hard to have scoring opportunities,” Smith said. “I’m pleased with how I scrambled even though I wished I could get some of those drives back. But I feel like I putted well and that saved me on a lot of holes. I kind of got it rolling today.”
As he ends his junior season with a medal, Smith said he hopes to do better in next year’s state meet.
“Hopefully I can get back here and give myself a better chance of winning next year,” Smith said.
As a team, the Cardinals finished 12th with a 776 two-day total. Andrew Stock came in with an 186 two-day total, followed by Hayden Dzingle’s 204, while Camdyn Beriow shot a 229 and Collin Jepson shot a 234.
Seberger said the highlight of the season was winning the team title of the District 4 meet at Indianhead Golf Club last week. She was happy to take the squad, which has no seniors, down to the state meet.
“Being district champs was definitely a highlight for us and everyone put it together that day,” she said. “I wished we could have done better here but everyone is back next year so they got great experience being here.”
Grand Island Central Catholic could not win its fifth state title in seven years as it finish sixth in the final standings after firing a 711 two-day total.
After firing a 351 first-day score, the Crusaders came back and shot a 360 on the second day.
GICC coach Craig Rupp said he was actually OK with the result.
“I still think that’s a good finish for us even though we were shooting for a top-three finish,” Rupp said. “I thought we could have played better but it was tough both days on the course.
“But I think it was a good showing for us. I’m very happy with how we did.”
The Crusaders had a state medalist in Will Goering. The senior fired a two-day total of 167 to finish in a four-way tie for 15th.
“To place 15th is actually great for him,” Rupp said. “He really grinded it out and it was a grinder for not only him but for a lot of golfers. He competed well and I’m glad to see him go out with a medal.”
Bowdie Fox carded a 168, while Jackson Henry shot a 187, Jonathan Schardt came in with a 189 and Joseph Koralewski fired a 220.
Class A
NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High shaved 15 strokes off from its first-day score to finish fifth at the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
The Islanders shot a second-round 304 — the second-best total on Wednesday — to finish with a 623.
Marcus Holling finished 6-over par 150 to earn a medal while in a three-way tie for eighth place. Holling improved from 77 on Tuesday to 73 on Wednesday.
Henry Kosmicki finished with a 154, just one stroke out of medal contention.
Also for the Islanders, both Prestin Vilai and Jared Lehechka finished with 160s while Ayden Kenkel had a 168.
Class B
COLUMBUS — Northwest’s Joey Holling rallied to earn a medal in the Class B state tournament at Elks Country Club.
Holling shot a second-day 80 to finish with a 163 and move up into a tie for 15th place.
Hastings’ Brayden Schram finished tied for ninth with a 161.
Class D
NORTH PLATTE — Burwell shot identical rounds of 354 to place fourth at the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course.
Barak Birch tied for 10th to lead the Longhorns. He shot 82 both days for a total of 164.
Hastings St. Cecilia improved its day one score by 15 strokes to shoot a 358. The Bluehawks’ total of 731 placed them sixth out of 15 teams.
Matthew Boyd tied for 14th with a 168. He improved his score by eight strokes on the second day with an 80 to earn a medal.