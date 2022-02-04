Doniphan-Trumbull to play for another Lou-Platte Conference title after defeating Centura in semifinals

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Centura 42
ST. PAUL — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Doniphan-Trumbull advanced to its fourth consecutive Lou-Platte Conference Tournament final with a 55-42 semifinal victory over Centura on Friday night.
“Our seniors, to this point, have lost one game in the conference tournament in their careers, which is remarkable considering where our school started in this conference,” said Cardinals coach Kelan Buhr, whose program had won two consecutive LPC Tournament titles before finishing second last season. “It becomes an expectation and one that we feel like we work hard to earn.
“The kids love playing in it and the community comes and supports us. It’s a bigger deal than just one player or coach — it’s a community thing and we’re really appreciative of the support.”
Andrew Stock scored 15 points, Blake Detamore had 13 points and Ethan Smith finished with 10 to lead Doniphan-Trumbull (16-1). Facing a 2-3 zone defense from Centura, the Cardinals were 7 of 18 from 3-point range.
“It’s refreshing to see,” Buhr said of his team’s performance from behind the arc. “We had kind of been in a slump the last three games going into the conference tournament. The kids were taking good looks, (but) they just weren’t going in.
“We remained positive with them, encouraged them to keep shooting because they’re really good shooters — they prove it in practice every day.”
The entire Centura starting lineup of Bryce Gorecki, Tanner Simdorn, Kellen Fries, Troy Rasmussen and Kolby Gorecki scored eight points apiece. The Centurions (13-6) led 19-18 on a Kolby Gorecki basket with 3:05 to play in the second quarter, but were held scoreless over the next 8:32 into the third quarter as Doniphan-Trumbull used a 14-0 run to lead 32-19 on a Chris Uhrich layup with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
“Our defensive intensity stepped up, especially after halftime,” Buhr said. “The first quarter, we were just a little discombobulated and not having Myles Sadd in the lineup just moves people around and it took a little while for our kids to get comfortable, offensively and defensively.
“At that point, I think our defense really carried us into that run.”