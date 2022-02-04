Doniphan-Trumbull to play for another Lou-Platte Conference title after defeating Centura in semifinals

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Centura 42

ST. PAUL — Class C-2 No. 3-rated Doniphan-Trumbull advanced to its fourth consecutive Lou-Platte Conference Tournament final with a 55-42 semifinal victory over Centura on Friday night.

“Our seniors, to this point, have lost one game in the conference tournament in their careers, which is remarkable considering where our school started in this conference,” said Cardinals coach Kelan Buhr, whose program had won two consecutive LPC Tournament titles before finishing second last season. “It becomes an expectation and one that we feel like we work hard to earn.

“The kids love playing in it and the community comes and supports us. It’s a bigger deal than just one player or coach — it’s a community thing and we’re really appreciative of the support.”

Andrew Stock scored 15 points, Blake Detamore had 13 points and Ethan Smith finished with 10 to lead Doniphan-Trumbull (16-1). Facing a 2-3 zone defense from Centura, the Cardinals were 7 of 18 from 3-point range.