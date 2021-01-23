Dyson Kunz, Bison earn Lou-Platte Conference 4-peat

CAIRO — The Central City wrestling team generated a lot of individual highlights during the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament Saturday.
But the Class C No. 1-rated Bison (NSWCA) earned the ultimate team highlight — another conference title.
Central City came away with its fourth-straight conference title behind 12 medalists and five champions to score 205.5 points, 61.5 more than runner-up Ord at Centura High School.
Dyson Kunz (No. 1 at 138 pounds), captured his fourth individual conference title, while both Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 106) and Cole Kunz (No. 2 at 113) each grabbed their 100th career victory during the tournament.
Those three, along with Johnny Scarlett (132) and Sam Moore (No. 2 at 170), all posted individual championships.
Dyson Kunz said all those accomplishments are really special.
“This is awesome. This group is really special,” he said. “I’m just proud to be a part of this team. To be part of this every single year is great. While it is an individual sport, our coaches tell us it’s a team sport and you can see that with how we rally around each other and cheer each other on.”
Kunz earned his fourth conference title after posting a 3-1 win over Wood River’s Dylan Ancheta (No. 6 at 138). Kunz posted two first-period pins over Ancheta but scored the only takedown in the first period. Kunz said the Eagle junior gave him a good effort.
“My hat goes off to Dylan because he had a good game plan coming in and he’s a great wrestler,” he said. “He was a finalist his freshman year. He’s tough and I hope I get another chance to compete against him.”
Bison coach Darin Garfield said it’s special to see Kunz get his fourth conference title.
“That’s exciting. He’s a generational type of guy,” Garfield said. “You don’t have kids like Dyson come through your program everyday. I feel very blessed to have him come through our program and have him for four years. We’re going to enjoy having Dyson for the reminder that we do.”
Drew Garfield, Darin’s son, posted his 100th career win in the 106 final after earning a 20-3 technical fall over St. Paul’s Nick Busse. Cole Kunz earned his 100th career day after pinning St. Paul’s Garrett Didier in the 113 semifinal, before rallying in scoring a reversal and two nearfall points in the third period in holding off No. 3 Jose Escandon 6-5 in the final.
Moore fell behind Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota, who is No. 3 at 182 but moved down to 170, 7-2 before rallying to take the lead in the third period and got the pin in 5:45. Scarlett scored his first conference title by pinning Centura’s Mason Kuszak in the 132 final.
Coach Garfield said the individual success can help lead to team success, which he felt was the case.
“We preach to our guys that what each individual can control is themselves,” coach Garfield said. “When we have guys bought in, there’s a chance for individual success and when the team is bought in, there’s that chance for team success. That’s what we strive to do and it’s fun to see those individuals do great, which translates into a team effort.”
Tristan Burbach (second, 120), Brandon Fye (fourth, 126), Kane VonBonn (second, 145), Tanner Schneiderheinz (second, 152), Bryce Sutton (fourth, 160), Jaramie Elton (second, 182) and Gunner Bailey (third, 285) were the other Bison medalists.
Coach Garfield was pleased to see the Bison perform well to get their fourth conference title.
“We always mark this one on our calendar,” he said. “We want to represent our school very well and want to stay on top of this challenge, which was a tough challenge today because there are so many talented kids here. There were some great matches and we hope to use this momentum to keep going forward.”
Garret Kluthe highlighted Ord’s day in earning his fourth conference title after defeating Ravenna’s Payton Reisbeck in the 160-pound final. The No. 3-rated Kluthe stuck Reisbeck in 3:11.
Kluthe said he made it a goal to become a conference champion after winning freshman year.
“I’m glad to see all the hard work I put in has paid off,” he said. “I just kept working towards that goal after my freshman year.”
Ord coach Johnny Florence said Kluthe is the type of wrestler that’s always on the attack.
“He has his game plan and he’s going to attack you every time,” he said. “He explodes off the bottom and is a killer when he’s on top of you. He just does what he needs to do to be successful.”
Kelen Meyer (No. 2 at 182) and Bridger Rice (285) were the other champions for Ord. Meyer posted an 8-0 win over Elton, while Rice handed Ravenna’s Thomas Psota his first loss of the season in a 3-1 sudden victory.
Sam Schmer (fourth, 113), Brendan Boyce (third, 132), Hayden Kluthe (third, 138), Ryan Gabriel (third, 170), Trey Warner (third, 195) and Alex Flessner (second, 220) were the other medalists for the Chants.
Florence said it was a good day for the Chants.
“Garret and Kelen are two seniors who are the foundation of our program right now and our younger kids are stepping up and performing well for us,” he said. “We’re just getting better and better all the time.”