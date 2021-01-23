Dyson Kunz, Bison earn Lou-Platte Conference 4-peat

“I’m glad to see all the hard work I put in has paid off,” he said. “I just kept working towards that goal after my freshman year.”

Ord coach Johnny Florence said Kluthe is the type of wrestler that’s always on the attack.

“He has his game plan and he’s going to attack you every time,” he said. “He explodes off the bottom and is a killer when he’s on top of you. He just does what he needs to do to be successful.”

Kelen Meyer (No. 2 at 182) and Bridger Rice (285) were the other champions for Ord. Meyer posted an 8-0 win over Elton, while Rice handed Ravenna’s Thomas Psota his first loss of the season in a 3-1 sudden victory.

Sam Schmer (fourth, 113), Brendan Boyce (third, 132), Hayden Kluthe (third, 138), Ryan Gabriel (third, 170), Trey Warner (third, 195) and Alex Flessner (second, 220) were the other medalists for the Chants.

Florence said it was a good day for the Chants.

“Garret and Kelen are two seniors who are the foundation of our program right now and our younger kids are stepping up and performing well for us,” he said. “We’re just getting better and better all the time.”

