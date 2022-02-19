Efficient Pius X fends off Islanders, 64-55

Lincoln Pius X’s offensive efficiency trumped Grand Island Senior High’s attempt at a senior-night rally.
The Class A No. 9-rated Thunderbolts built a 16-point third-quarter lead and held on for a 64-55 victory Friday night over an Islanders squad playing in its regular-season home finale.
Leading 28-23 at halftime, Pius was nearly flawless in the second half. The Thunderbolts shot 67% from the floor, 84.6% from the free-throw line and committed just one turnover in the final 16 minutes to withstand Grand Island’s 22-point fourth quarter.
“I was very pleased with our offense in the second half,” Pius coach Brian Spicka said. “The ball was moving — it was getting in, it was getting out — and when it does that, it usually ends up finding the right guy at the right time.
“That seemed to happen quite a bit for us there in the second half.”
Jared Bohrer, who was 5 of 9 from 3-point range, scored 17 points to lead the Thunderbolts (16-7). Sam Hastreiter had 15 points and Brady Christiansen added 14 points and seven rebounds as Pius connected on 11 of 19 shots (57.9%) from behind the arc.
Andy Poss scored a game-high 21 points to pace Grand Island (10-11), which entered the contest having won eight of its previous 11. Virginia signee Isaac Traudt scored 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor, going 6 of 6 from the foul line.
Spicka praised Christiansen, a 6-foot-6 senior, for his defensive work against Traudt.
“Brady Christiansen is one heck of a bulldog out there,” Spicka said. “He’s big, he’s long — he’s not as long as Traudt and really, nobody is — but Brady is a heck of a fighter and a competitor. He knows Isaac pretty well from playing with him during their (club basketball) days, so he really wanted that challenge, accepted it and did pretty well.
“Isaac is obviously an incredible player. You can’t shut him down, you just hope to keep him a little bit below his average. Thankfully, we did.”
Traudt, who will finish his career as the Islanders’ all-time leading scorer after eclipsing the 1,500-point mark on Feb. 12 against Omaha Westside, wasn’t 100% healthy. The 6-9 senior hit for 12 of his 19 points in the second quarter, but was held scoreless in the first and third.
“Isaac has been sick and hadn’t practiced all week and I think you saw some of that fatigue in his legs and in his jump shot,” Slough said. “Credit to Pius: They did a really good job of making things as hard as they could on him.”
In a low-possession game, the two teams’ offensive stat lines were fairly similar as Pius was 19 of 37 from the floor and 15 of 17 from the free-throw line, while the Islanders were 20 of 42 from the field and 13 of 16 from the line. However, the key factor was the Thunderbolts’ 11-of-19 shooting from deep, while Grand Island was 2 of 13 on 3s.
“We actually probably played the best offensive game we’ve had all season,” Slough said. “We got the ball to spots that we hadn’t been able to get it to and we got Andy really going. We just didn’t shoot it very well from the perimeter and I think if we make a handful of those wide-open ones, it’s a whole different game.”
Leading 28-25, Pius went on a 13-0 run that was started by a Bohrer 3-pointer and ended by a Bohrer trey, giving his team a 41-25 lead with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter. A three-point play by Poss and a pull-up jumper by Traudt cut Grand Island’s deficit to 52-44 with 4:34 to play, but the Islanders couldn’t get any closer.
The Thunderbolts were 8 of 9 from the free-throw line in the final 5:29, helping to turn back Grand Island’s rally attempt.
“If you get down that big to a team like Pius, it’s going to be really difficult to come back,” Slough said. “Credit to our kids: They could’ve rolled over there in the third quarter and just laid down, but they didn’t. They continued to fight and compete.
“We got back to within striking distance, but every single time we got there, Pius would bang in a big shot and just kind of kill our momentum.”
Prior to the game, Grand Island honored its nine-player senior class that includes Tyler Fay, Brandon Fox, Dylan Sextro, Dru Hofeldt, Kytan Fyfe, Jacob Nesvara, Elijah Garrett, Poss and Traudt. Four-year student manager Connor Christensen was introduced as the Islanders’ honorary sixth man during the starting lineups.
“There’s something special about the success they’ve had on the floor, but it’s way more special to have a large group of kids that stuck it out for as long as they have in a sport where we can only put five guys on the floor at the same time,” Slough said. “You just don’t see that very often these days. With Islander basketball in the last five or six years, we’ve had a ton of big senior classes and that just goes to show you the culture that we have.
“You have to give credit to the kids. They’ve really bought in and they’ve all been selfless.”