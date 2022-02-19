Efficient Pius X fends off Islanders, 64-55

Spicka praised Christiansen, a 6-foot-6 senior, for his defensive work against Traudt.

“Brady Christiansen is one heck of a bulldog out there,” Spicka said. “He’s big, he’s long — he’s not as long as Traudt and really, nobody is — but Brady is a heck of a fighter and a competitor. He knows Isaac pretty well from playing with him during their (club basketball) days, so he really wanted that challenge, accepted it and did pretty well.

“Isaac is obviously an incredible player. You can’t shut him down, you just hope to keep him a little bit below his average. Thankfully, we did.”

Traudt, who will finish his career as the Islanders’ all-time leading scorer after eclipsing the 1,500-point mark on Feb. 12 against Omaha Westside, wasn’t 100% healthy. The 6-9 senior hit for 12 of his 19 points in the second quarter, but was held scoreless in the first and third.

“Isaac has been sick and hadn’t practiced all week and I think you saw some of that fatigue in his legs and in his jump shot,” Slough said. “Credit to Pius: They did a really good job of making things as hard as they could on him.”