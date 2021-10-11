Elkhorn defeats Northwest in five sets

When Northwest had success Monday, it served tough enough to get Elkhorn out of system.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, they weren’t able to do enough of that during the match, especially in the later sets.

The Class B No. 5 Antlers got their passing and serving game going, getting Northwest out of system in the last two sets. That led to a 25-23, 16-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11 Elkhorn victory at Northwest High School.

Middle attackers Taylor Bunjer and Haley Wolfe got involved in the offense and both pounded down 18 kills. Antler coach Morgan Johnson said that happened because they got back into system in the later part of the match.

“Our passing was the difference maker for us. They are a good serving team and our girls handled them well, especially in the later part of the match,” she said. “That helped get our middles involved. We use our outsides a lot but if we can get Haley involved like we did later in the match, she can make a difference maker for us.”