Elkhorn North rallies to end Central City/Fullerton/Centura's season

OMAHA — Central City/Fullerton/Centura had its way for most of its elimination game of the state baseball touranment with Elkhorn North.

But once the Wolves got going, the Kernels couldn’t stop them.

Elkhorn North scored four runs in the last two innings to defeat CCFC 5-2 Wednesday at Fickle Field.

Kernels pitcher Kale Jensen held the Wolves in check for most of the game before the sixth and a pair of sacrifice flies in the seventh to seal it.

The two Kernel runs came in the first inning.

Bosten Caspersen led the Kernels by going 2 for 3, while Carter Noakes was 2 for 4.

CCFC ends its season at 22-4.

Elkhorn North 5, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 2

Elkhorn North 100 002 2—5 7 1

CCFC 200 000 0—2 7 3

WP—Hanson. LP—Jensen. 2B—EN: Cunningham, Tillman; CCFC: Noakes, Gorecki.

