Elkhorn powers past Northwest in district final

ELKHORN — Class B No. 4-rated Elkhorn used a strong first half to propel itself to a 56-33 victory over Northwest in the District 7 championship Saturday.

The Antlers (17-7) doubled up the Vikings (15-7) prior to halftime 20-10.

“The rough start hurt us,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “The other things was they played a physical 1-3-1 (zone defense). But we cut it to 11-8 early in the second quarter before they got up 20-10 at halftime. We had a couple of chances to cut it to six in the third quarter and couldn’t do it.”

Parker Janky led the Vikings with 16 points.

“To play on Saturday of district finals two years in a row is a great testament to these kids,” Bahe said. “We won 14 games a year ago and we won 15 this year. I think for the second year the team that beat us has a great chance to win a state title. Elkhorn was a state qualifier in Class A last year and won a state football title. They’re a really good team and it was a tough draw.”

Northwest (15-7) 3 7 13 10—33

Elkhorn (17-7) 10 10 17 19—56

NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 16, Riley Anderson 3, Jed Walford 3, Jonathan Bangs 3, Sam Hartman 2, Alex Brandt 6.

ELKHORN—Ben McElhose 2, Jake Buddecke 12, Caden Reynolds 6, Axel Prince 2, Gannon Gragert 6, Colton Uhing 10, Kyler Randazzo 1, Drew Christo 11, Dane Petersen 5.