Elkhorn’s defense prevents a Hastings rally

HASTINGS—In the third game of the Hastings softball triangular, it may have taken a while but fans got their money’s worth.

After trailing 11-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Class B No. 7 Hastings scored five runs to cut No. 3 Elkhorn’s lead to 11-8. The Antlers scored another in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 12-8, but it wasn’t quite over.

Hastings’ Emma Synek hammered a home run to left field to make it a three run ballgame. The Tigers then put two runners on base via walks and with zero outs on the board, it looked like they had a good chance of extending the game or pulling off the rally.

However, Elkhorn’s defense had other ideas. They forced three straight Hastings outs on a line out, pop fly and a fly out to center field to close out the game and capture a 12-9 win.

“Everytime we play Elkhorn, it seems to be a slugfest no matter who’s swinging,” Hastings coach Ashley Trampe said. “They hung in there and put some good bats together, we just couldn’t string them together when it really counted.”

Elkhorn coach Al Schutte had nearly the same sentiment as Trampe and said even with the lead, he was still concerned it wasn’t big enough because of the firepower Hastings has.

“It was what I call a traditional Hastings-Elkhorn softball game,” Schutte said. “Anybody familiar with our contests knows it’s not going to be a low scoring game. They have good hitters, and we have good hitters. …Our defense did the job at the end.”

Elkhorn pitcher Emerson Karstens threw three strikeouts and five walks in five innings. She was pulled in the bottom of the fifth inning due to some back problems but came back in the seventh to finish the job.

Claire (Nuismer) came in and did a good job,” Schutte said. “We just had a couple of errors. I took a gamble and decided to back with Emerson in the bottom of the seventh to see if we could get it because I knew the heart of their lineup was coming up. We did and hung on for the victory.”

Elkhorn (7-3) was led at the plate by Jordy Ruchholz who went 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs, a double and a home run.

Trampe said she was pretty pleased with how her offense played despite the loss, and they just have a couple of areas she’d like to clean up.

“On offense, I think we just need better pitch selection and situational hitting,” Trampe said. “I think we’re chasing out of the zone or trying to hit changeups that we shouldn’t. Part of that is on us coaches. We have to do a better job in practice making sure we teach those skills to those kids. We’re pretty young in some spots so to recognize those things, we as a coaching staff just have to do a better job.”

Hastings (7-6) was led in the circle by Alyssa Breckner, who threw six strikeouts and nine walks in seven innings. At the plate, Samantha Schmidt led the way, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.

In the first game of the triangular, Hastings rolled to a 17-0 win over Lincoln Northwest in three innings. Madison Wenzl threw five strikeouts and gave up two hits. Macie Wolever went 2-for-2 with 5 RBIs and a home run. Schmidt also went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a home run.

Elkhorn North won the other game, beating Lincoln Northwest 14-2.

Hastings will rest up over the holiday weekend before hosting another triangular next Tuesday against Aurora and Cozad.

1st game

Hastings 17, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln Northwest; 000—0; 2; 5

Hastings; 116—17; 11; 0

WP—Wenzl. LP—Siegel. 2B—HAS: Beck, Synek, Ochsner. 2B—LNW: McFadden. HR—HAS: Schmidt, Oliver, Wolever.

2nd game

Elkhorn 14, Lincoln Northwest 2

Lincoln Northwest; 101—2; 2; 1

Elkhorn; 572—14; 13; 0

WP—Nuismer. LP—McFadden. 2B—ELK: Anderson 2, Larsen 2, Hensley, Rochholz, Nuismer. 3B—LNW: McFadden. 3B—ELK: Rochholz, Nuismer. HR—ELK: Beekman 2.

3rd game

Elkhorn 12, Hastings 9

Elkhorn; 323; 001; 1—12; 12; 5

Hastings; 000; 215; 1—9; 10; 2

WP—Karstens. LP—Breckner. 2B—HAS: Schmidt. 2B—ELK: Rochholz. HAS—HR: Synek, Ochsner. HR—ELK: Rager, Rochholz.