Errors haunt Northwest in loss to Gretna

Northwest was its own worst enemy during its match with Gretna during the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic.

The Class B No. 7 Vikings were haunted with 15 hitting errors and three net violations during its 25-22, 26-25 loss to Gretna Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

“You can definitely tell it was our first match of the season,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “We had some inexperience that played a factor.”

Especially in the opening set. Northwest committed 11 of those errors, allowing Gretna to take control.

Most of the second set was a different story. The Vikings controlled the ball better and got better attacks, especially from Ashlynn Brown and Rylie Rice. Brown had five of her team-high eight kills in the stanza, while Rice had four of six kills to help Northwest take a 17-12 lead.

“I thought Ashlynn did a great job of mixing up her shots and most of her kills came off their block,” Harders said. “And Rylie did a great job on the other pin getting kills for us. We wanted to work from pin to pin.”

Rice connected on her final kill to give the Vikings 24-21 lead with a chance to force a third set.