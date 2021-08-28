Errors haunt Northwest in loss to Gretna

Northwest was its own worst enemy during its match with Gretna during the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic.
The Class B No. 7 Vikings were haunted with 15 hitting errors and three net violations during its 25-22, 26-25 loss to Gretna Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
“You can definitely tell it was our first match of the season,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “We had some inexperience that played a factor.”
Especially in the opening set. Northwest committed 11 of those errors, allowing Gretna to take control.
Most of the second set was a different story. The Vikings controlled the ball better and got better attacks, especially from Ashlynn Brown and Rylie Rice. Brown had five of her team-high eight kills in the stanza, while Rice had four of six kills to help Northwest take a 17-12 lead.
“I thought Ashlynn did a great job of mixing up her shots and most of her kills came off their block,” Harders said. “And Rylie did a great job on the other pin getting kills for us. We wanted to work from pin to pin.”
Rice connected on her final kill to give the Vikings 24-21 lead with a chance to force a third set.
But Gretna had other ideas. A Skylar McCune kill, a Northwest error and a Savannah Shelburne ace serve tied the match at 24-all.
After a Viking timeout, a net violation gave the Dragons the lead and a Malia Struve block ended the match.
“We were in control until the later portion and all of a sudden, we couldn’t figure out how to finish and we got caught in one of our weaker rotations,” Harders said.
McCune led Gretna with seven kills, while Hailey Zimmerman added five.
For Northwest, Kinzi Havranek had 11 set assists and 10 digs, while Whitney Loman had 11 digs and Taylor Ratzlaff had 10 digs.
Harders said she felt her team grew from its jamboree match with Lincoln Lutheran to its match with Gretna and knows the Vikings can improve in some areas.
“We played a little cleaner, even though we still made errors,” Harders said. “We need to learn to finish our game out and try to start stronger than we did today. I felt we were sluggish but did get better as the match went on.”
Gretna 2, Northwest 0
Gretna 25 26
Northwest (0-1) 22 24
GRETNA (Kills-aces-blocks) – Faith Frame 0-1-0, Avery Fotoplos 0-0-0, Skylar McCune 7-0-1, Hanna Loseke 0-0-0, Hailey Zimmerman 5-0-0, Paige Prentice 0-0-0, Malia Struve 1-0-2, Brena Mackling 0-0-0, Maddie Johnson 4-0-0, Elle Heckenlively 4-0-1, Savannah Shelburne 0-0-0.
NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-blocks) – Taylor Ratzlaff 0-0-0, Sophia McKinney 0-1-0, Ashlynn Brown 8-0-0, Rylie Rice 6-0-0, Whitney Loman 4-1-2, Macie Middleton 1-0-0, Taylor Jakubowski 2-0-1, Halle Palu 2-0-0, Chloe Mader 1-0-1, Kinzi Havranek 0-0-0.
ASSISTS – G: Shelburne 11, Mackling 7. NW: Havranek 11, Middleton 8, McKinney 2.