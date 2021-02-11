Esquivel’s big night powers Vikings

As Addy Esquivel heads down the closing stretch of her senior season, Northwest coach Russ Moerer said he can see her confidence growing by leaps and bounds.

That was obvious Thursday night when Esquivel scored a career-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocked shots as the Vikings beat Boone Central 62-28 on senior night. The 6-foot-1 Esquivel hit 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including making 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range.

“Addy has tremendous talent and we have been encouraging her to take advantage of that,” Moerer said. “Sometimes, I think she doesn’t trust in herself as much as we trust her. Now, we’re starting to see that if she trusts herself as a player, she’s going to make the right decisions.

“She can finish at the rim or she can hit the 3. Her emergence on offense is one of the reasons we’re playing better basketball down the stretch.”

Trying to sync Esquivel’s talent and confidence levels became a priority for Northwest’s coaches and teammates this season. Whether it was Moerer pulling Esquivel aside for a few encouraging words or teammates urging her to shoot more, it seems like Esquivel is finally getting the message.