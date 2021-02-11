Esquivel’s big night powers Vikings

As Addy Esquivel heads down the closing stretch of her senior season, Northwest coach Russ Moerer said he can see her confidence growing by leaps and bounds.
That was obvious Thursday night when Esquivel scored a career-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocked shots as the Vikings beat Boone Central 62-28 on senior night. The 6-foot-1 Esquivel hit 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including making 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range.
“Addy has tremendous talent and we have been encouraging her to take advantage of that,” Moerer said. “Sometimes, I think she doesn’t trust in herself as much as we trust her. Now, we’re starting to see that if she trusts herself as a player, she’s going to make the right decisions.
“She can finish at the rim or she can hit the 3. Her emergence on offense is one of the reasons we’re playing better basketball down the stretch.”
Trying to sync Esquivel’s talent and confidence levels became a priority for Northwest’s coaches and teammates this season. Whether it was Moerer pulling Esquivel aside for a few encouraging words or teammates urging her to shoot more, it seems like Esquivel is finally getting the message.
“We have really found our groove as a team and we’ve worked hard to come together,” Esquivel said. “My teammates have really helped me with my confidence. They always tell me to keep shooting — even when I miss — and it has really helped.”
Esquivel scored 17 of her
24 points in the second half with 12 in the third quarter alone. That included burying back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 9-0 run for the Vikings (11-10), who blitzed Boone Central with a 20-4 run in the first 5:45 after the intermission.
“Esquivel is a very good basketball player and if you’re going to let her shoot open 3s, we like that look,” Moerer said. “We really improved our ball movement in the third quarter and we were making a lot of good basketball decisions.”
The fourth 3-pointer of the night for Esquivel came with 6:36 remaining and gave Northwest a 54-24 lead.
“I just started trusting myself and once I made the first one, I really felt it,” Esquivel said. “I don’t know how else to explain it. I was just on.”
Claire Caspersen had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Shanae Suttles added eight points five rebounds and three assists for the Vikings, who shot 25 of 58 from the floor, including going 8 of 23 from 3-point range. Paige Nelson scored seven points to lead the Cardinals (6-15), who were 9 of 32 from the floor and committed 22 turnovers.
Moerer said it was a good win for the Vikings. Prevailing on senior night for Ellie Apfel, Caspersen, Suttles and Esquivel made it even better.
“Boone Central’s record is deceiving — they’ve played a lot of very, very good teams really close,” Moerer said. “They’re really athletic and they’re really long and they’re well-coached and they defend well, so we had some concerns at halftime.
“We told our girls, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go to work here,’ and I like the way we came out and responded in the second half.”
BOYS
Northwest 39, Boone Central 32
Northwest survived a chilly shooting performance to post a 39-32 senior-night victory over Boone Central.
Despite going 14 of 49 on field-goal attempts, the Vikings dialed up the defense to grind out a win. The Cardinals managed just 13 of 50 shooting from the floor and turned it over 21 times, failing to score again after cutting Northwest’s lead to 33-32 with 2:25 to play.
“Basketball is a game you play from November to March and along the way, you’re going to have a few of these types of games,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “Ultimately, neither team made a whole lot of buckets, but I’m proud of our kids for sucking it up and I’m not shocked by the effort of Boone Central. They’re a really hard-working program with a talented group of kids.”
Jed Walford scored a game-high 18 points to lead Northwest (12-6) on the strength of 4 of 8 shooting from 3-point range, while the Vikings’ Michael Buhrman grabbed 13 rebounds and Parker Janky had five assists. Ryan Kramer had eight points for Boone Central (11-11).
Northwest led 33-26 on an Alex Brandt free throw with 7:35 to play. However, the Vikings then suffered through a scoring drought of 5:09 that finally ended on Walford’s driving basket with 1:46 left to give his team a 35-32 lead.
Northwest’s Wyatt Jensen scored inside with 32 seconds to play and Janky came up with a steal and was fouled with 11.4 seconds left. Janky then made two free throws to secure the victory and send him and his fellow seniors — Riley Anderson, Johnny Bangs, Jacob Kaminski, Walford, Brandt and Buhrman — out as winners in their final regular-season home game.
“That’s just the resiliency of these guys,” said Bahe, whose team plays at Beatrice Friday before facing Logan View-Scribner-Snyder in Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Classic. “We’re playing good basketball right now and we’re practicing well. We just didn’t make shots tonight, but hopefully we will (Friday) and Saturday.”