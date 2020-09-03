Evan Glade leads Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders to sweep of No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia

“I think the biggest problem is their height and huge block that they put up,” St. Cecilia first-year head coach Kelan Schumacher said. “It was a huge problem for us tonight. Plus they have hitters who are just relentless. They come in and attack the ball really hard every single time.”

Central Catholic controlled the first and third sets, but had a few problems in the second set when St. Cecilia was able to get the Crusaders out of system. GICC held just a 16-14 lead at one point but an ace serve by freshman setter Carolyn Maser — who had 30 set assists for the match — and a kill by Woods opened it up a bit.

After a pair of sideouts, Central Catholic got the serve back on a tip by Maser. Later they got a kill from Ghaifan and the match ended on a St. Cecilia hitting error.

“I just think for the most part our balance is what helps us out,” Zavala said. “They might have a couple of good rotations, but we took advantage of a couple of their rotations. Carolyn Maser went on that big serving run.”

Glade said everything just works together for the Crusaders when things are going well.