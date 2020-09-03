Evan Glade leads Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders to sweep of No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia

Evan Glade was excited to play volleyball Thursday night, and so were her Grand Island Central Catholic teammates.
The Class C-1 No. 4-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Crusaders were at home against C-1 No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia in a rematch of the C-2 state championship game won by Central Catholic last season.
“Us and St. Cecilia are very competitive against each other,” Glade said. “This is the big game we were looking forward to off of state. We have a lot of new players. We’re all kind of getting in the groove and we just lit up. We were full of excitement. It was so much fun to be out there with them.”
Maybe the key for Glade is to get excited. She responded with a match-high 15 kills in Central Catholic’s 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 victory over the Hawkettes to remain unbeaten at 5-0.
“Evan had a great game, the kind of game we know she can have,” Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala said. “She started to really get into the flow tonight. She’s so athletic, and she was cutting out the errors. She did that tonight.”
Glade, a 5-11 outside hitter, was certainly motivated for the match.
“I was like we have to defend our state championship,” Glade said. “We’re gonna go for it and we’re gonna go for a hard.”
That they did, right from the start.
“I think we probably played extremely well,” Zavala said. “We had some little ups and downs, but when a team can come out with as many blocks as we had ... and we really went on some serving runs.”
Sophomore Lucy Ghaifan led GICC with three ace blocks. Junior middle Chloe Cloud had two more, but the Crusaders also touched a lot of balls that didn’t end in ace blocks.
Cloud added nine kills while Gracie Woods had five for the Crusaders.
Ghaifan is in just her second year of volleyball. She played on the reserves to begin her freshman year before moving up to junior varsity by the end of the season.
“Lucy is coming on,” Zavala said. “She’s going to be a force. She’s only getting better every match.
“She just hung around and hung around last year. She loves to practice and she works hard. And she has some athleticism. When you’re an athlete you can pick things up. And it helps that she’s 6-0. Everything is easier when you’re 6-0.”
St. Cecilia, which lost four key seniors from last year’s team, had 5-11 senior Katherine Hamburger and 6-2 junior Addie Kirkegaard in the middle, but the Hawkettes couldn’t match up with Central Catholic’s height across the board.
“I think the biggest problem is their height and huge block that they put up,” St. Cecilia first-year head coach Kelan Schumacher said. “It was a huge problem for us tonight. Plus they have hitters who are just relentless. They come in and attack the ball really hard every single time.”
Central Catholic controlled the first and third sets, but had a few problems in the second set when St. Cecilia was able to get the Crusaders out of system. GICC held just a 16-14 lead at one point but an ace serve by freshman setter Carolyn Maser — who had 30 set assists for the match — and a kill by Woods opened it up a bit.
After a pair of sideouts, Central Catholic got the serve back on a tip by Maser. Later they got a kill from Ghaifan and the match ended on a St. Cecilia hitting error.
“I just think for the most part our balance is what helps us out,” Zavala said. “They might have a couple of good rotations, but we took advantage of a couple of their rotations. Carolyn Maser went on that big serving run.”
Glade said everything just works together for the Crusaders when things are going well.
“We’re a very well-balanced team,” she said. “We have our back row which is just phenomenal with our passers and our libero Haily Asche. Everyone back there is just communicating so well.
“And then our front row with our blocks, our middles are fantastic and our outsides execute well and our setter Carolyn Maser does a really good job of getting the ball to where we want it.”
Hamburger led St. Cecilia with 12 kills while Kirkegaard had nine.
“We knew GICC had a good team coming back even though they lost a bunch of seniors,” Schumacher said. “We knew the kind of athleticism they had coming in so we prepared for it.
“We knew they had a big block coming at us and it was a really good challenge. So we’re going to look forward to going back and getting better in our gym.”
