Everyone scores in Class C-2 No. 1-rated Crusaders' rout of Fullerton

Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic saw everyone get involved in Thursday’s 68-28 victory over Fullerton.

All 11 Crusaders scored with nine of them doing so within the game’s first 13 minutes.

With a 10-0 run to start the game, the outcome was never in doubt, so coach Tino Martinez liked seeing everyone get into the scorebook.

“It was nice to get some guys some opportunities in different parts of the game where sometimes they’re not used to doing it,” he said. “I thought everybody played with good effort. I’m glad everybody got a chance to get the ball in the bucket.”

The Crusaders (9-0) greatly outmatched Fullerton (2-7) in the varsity experience department, but Martinez said his team works on keeping its focus even when games get well in hand.

“You’ve got to play for good habits,” he said. “You never want to create bad habits if the score did get out of hand. We wanted to continue to improve on the things we needed to improve on, and I thought for the most part we did that. We got a little sloppy as the game wore on, but I thought for the most part our habits and effort was good.”