 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Everyone scores in Class C-2 No. 1-rated Crusaders' rout of Fullerton
0 comments
top story

Everyone scores in Class C-2 No. 1-rated Crusaders' rout of Fullerton

{{featured_button_text}}

Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic saw everyone get involved in Thursday’s 68-28 victory over Fullerton.

All 11 Crusaders scored with nine of them doing so within the game’s first 13 minutes.

With a 10-0 run to start the game, the outcome was never in doubt, so coach Tino Martinez liked seeing everyone get into the scorebook.

“It was nice to get some guys some opportunities in different parts of the game where sometimes they’re not used to doing it,” he said. “I thought everybody played with good effort. I’m glad everybody got a chance to get the ball in the bucket.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Crusaders (9-0) greatly outmatched Fullerton (2-7) in the varsity experience department, but Martinez said his team works on keeping its focus even when games get well in hand.

“You’ve got to play for good habits,” he said. “You never want to create bad habits if the score did get out of hand. We wanted to continue to improve on the things we needed to improve on, and I thought for the most part we did that. We got a little sloppy as the game wore on, but I thought for the most part our habits and effort was good.”

Isaac Herbek topped Central Catholic with 14 points while Marcus Lowry added 13. Five Crusaders made at least two 3-pointers.

Martinez said he felt the December part of the schedule went well for GICC.

“We were able to navigate COVID, and I think we’re doing a good job of that,” he said. “We played some challenging opponents in there, and I thought we played well. As the year turns here, we’ve got to continue to improve each day. We’ve got a grind coming up with our schedule, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”

GICC 68, Fullerton 28

FULLERTON (2-7)

Cole Horacek 3-9 0-2 7, Isaak Norman 2-8 0-0 4, Trey Dodds 1-6 0-0 2, Chris Sensenig 2-4 0-0 4, Tres Gonsior 3-6 0-0 7, Grant Pickrel 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Ciancio 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Gochenour 2-2 0-0 4, Brady Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Horn 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Norman 0-0 0-0 0, Kenton Dudek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 0-2 28.

GICC (9-0)

Russ Martinez 3-8 0-0 8, Koby Bales 1-3 0-1 2, Marcus Lowry 5-10 0-0 13, Gil Jengmer 3-5 1-2 7, Dei Jengmer 2-3 0-0 4, Brayden Wenzl 2-4 0-0 6, Isaac Herbek 6-7 0-0 14, Tanner Turek 2-7 0-0 6, Brayton Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Jack Kenna 1-3 0-0 2, Isahmael Nadir 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 1-3 68.

Fullerton 9 7 8 3—28

GICC 22 21 15 10—68

3-point field goals—Fullerton 2-15 (Horacek 1-5, Norman 0-4, Sensenig 0-2, Gonsior 1-4), GICC 11-29 (Martinez 2-6, Lowry 3-4, Wenzel 2-3, Herbek 2-3, Turek 2-6, Johnson 0-2, Kenna 0-1, Nadir 0-4). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Fullerton 22 (Norman 5), GICC 35 (D. Jengmer 6). Assists—Fullerton 3, GICC 14 (Bales 4). Turnovers—Fullerton 20, GICC 5. Total fouls—Fullerton 4, GICC 6. Technicals—none.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday's City Sports Roundup
Preps

Saturday's City Sports Roundup

Aurora topped Northwest in boys basketball; the Northwest and Heartland Lutheran girls won; and the GISH boys swim team claimed the Kearney Quad.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts