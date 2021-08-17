Experience returning for Crusaders

Experience will be a factor for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team in 2021.

The Crusaders return four golfers, including one state medalist, from last year’s state meet team that finished 13th.

GICC coach Dee Hanssen said it’s good to have that experience for a number of reasons.

“They know what to expect and their goals will be a little higher because they want to go back to state and want to place at tournaments,” she said.

Angela Messere is the lone medalist returning for the Crusaders. She finished tied for seventh with a 167 two-day total. Hanssen said she looks for Messere to have a good season.

“She really participated in a lot of tournaments this past summer,” Hanssen said. “She’s a very dedicated golfer who works on her game daily and has that desire. She’s a great leader who tries to help the other girls on the team.”

Ember Kleint, Emery Obermiller-Snyder and Madeline Logue were also on last year’s state meet team.

“Ember is another senior who has improved a lot over the course of the year, as has Emery and Madeline,” Hanssen said. “I can’t wait to see what those girls can do for us this season.”