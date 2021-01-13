Experienced Burwell one of five undefeated teams left in the state

Despite being one of the last teams to take to the court to begin practices this season (outside of Lancaster County) as usual, Burwell hit the floor running to begin the year.

And the Longhorns haven’t stopped yet.

Burwell sits at 13-0, one of only five undefeated teams left in the state in any class.

“We’re honored to still be unbeaten,” coach Adam Stolzer said. “I have guys who are willing to work hard. They have experience and they combine that with a great work ethic and intensity.”

Burwell is used to having little practice team before getting thrown into a season. With the football team appearing in five out of the past six Class D-1 championship games, Stolzer has had to cram in a lot of work in a little time during his six preseasons with the Longhorns.

During those first two years, Burwell started out 3-0. But the last three seasons tipped off with losses to Fullerton.

This year has been much, much different.

“The guys love basketball and they’ve played a lot together,” Stolzer said. “You can tell how much time they’ve spent together when they get into an offensive flow.”