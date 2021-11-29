Experienced GICC faces ramped-up schedule

Grand Island Central Catholic faces the type of learning curve that teams with a returning head coach normally don’t go through.

But after Kevin Mayfield took over the team 14 games into last season, this offseason was his first chance to implement his style of play with the Crusaders.

“A lot of things are new to them, but the girls for the most part have adapted really well,” Mayfield said. “The girls are on a learning curve, but things are going well.”

Last year, GICC went 21-3 but was upset as the top seed in the Class C-1 state tournament by Winnebago in the opening round.

With four starters back, the Crusaders look to earn a return trip to Lincoln and a more extended stay.

Junior 6-foot-1 forward Lucy Ghaifan averaged 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds last year while senior 6-2 forward Chloe Cloud added 9.5 points and 6.5 boards.

Gracie Woods (6-2 junior forward) returns after missing last season due to an injury.

“One of our strengths is our height,” Mayfield said. “We have four girls who are 6-foot-plus, and all of them are very good players and have good skills.