Familiar, new faces collide in LPC semis

Two familiar and two new faces make up Friday’s Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals.
Two-time defending conference champion Doniphan-Trumbull returns but isn’t the favorite to take home the title on Saturday.
The title as favorite falls on top-seeded St. Paul, which returns every starter from last year’s team that suffered a heartbreaking loss to Centura in last year’s semifinal round.
The Wildcats (16-1) are undefeated against conference competition with Central City the only team staying within 10 points.
St. Paul will take on one of the new faces in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal — Gibbon, a team it defeated 75-42 in the season opener.
The Buffaloes (9-3) went 30 days without a game after starting 0-2 due to COVID-19 issues, but since restarting on Jan. 2 they have gone 9-1 while only losing to Centura.
Doniphan-Trumbull (11-5) has put a strong season together after graduating four starters from last year. However, the Cardinals have lost to the other three semifinalists, so to three-peat would require avenging two of those losses.
The first will have to come in Thursday’s 7:45 p.m. semifinal against Central City (15-4). The Bison edged past the Cardinals 52-49 on Dec. 18 and are ready to make some noise in the conference tournament for the first time since joining the Lou-Platte.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Stats chat
Notes from among this week’s area statistical leaders:
% Grand Island Senior High’s Isaac Traudt continues to lead the area in scoring with 22.9 points per game. That’s no surprise after he put up a career-high 39 Saturday against Omaha Bryan and scored 23 against Class A No. 1-rated Bellevue West on Tuesday.
% Palmer’s Karsen Reimers is the lone player in the area averaging a double-double with 17.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
% Grand Island Central Catholic’s 6-foot-10 post Dei Jengmer hasn’t shown any rust since returning from a foot injury. He’s increased his 2-point shooting percentage to 75.0% (60-for-80). Behind him are Adams Central teammates Tyler Slechta (70.6%) and Dante Boelhower (70.0%).
% The Patriots also feature the area’s top 3-point shooter in Lucas Bohlen, who has been red-hot as of late to up his percentage to 46.7 (63-for-135).
% Dillon Critel of undefeated Burwell is shooting an area-best 81.1% (30-for-37) on free throws, just ahead of Adams Central’s Cam Foster (80.6). For volume shooters among the leaders, turn to Burwell’s Carter Mann (82-for-104) or Traudt (101-for-133).