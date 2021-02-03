Familiar, new faces collide in LPC semis

Two familiar and two new faces make up Friday’s Lou-Platte Conference Tournament semifinals.

Two-time defending conference champion Doniphan-Trumbull returns but isn’t the favorite to take home the title on Saturday.

The title as favorite falls on top-seeded St. Paul, which returns every starter from last year’s team that suffered a heartbreaking loss to Centura in last year’s semifinal round.

The Wildcats (16-1) are undefeated against conference competition with Central City the only team staying within 10 points.

St. Paul will take on one of the new faces in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal — Gibbon, a team it defeated 75-42 in the season opener.

The Buffaloes (9-3) went 30 days without a game after starting 0-2 due to COVID-19 issues, but since restarting on Jan. 2 they have gone 9-1 while only losing to Centura.

Doniphan-Trumbull (11-5) has put a strong season together after graduating four starters from last year. However, the Cardinals have lost to the other three semifinalists, so to three-peat would require avenging two of those losses.