 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final All-Area volleyball leaders
0 comments

Final All-Area volleyball leaders

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Volleyball

Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Sets Kills Avg.

Sydney Davis, Centura 70 354 5.1

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 94 439 4.7

Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul 91 411 4.5

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 81 361 4.5

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 49 218 4.4

Tia Traudt, Grand Island 86 355 4.1

Haeydn Hoos, Grand Island 90 341 3.8

Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 84 318 3.8

Mckenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 70 260 3.7

Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 85 292 3.4

Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 75 266 3.5

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 65 159 3.5

Cora Gideon, Burwell 83 278 3.3

Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 76 252 3.3

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 94 298 3.2

Kaidance Wilson, Ord 82 266 3.2

Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)

Kills Atts. Eff

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 439 946 .342

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 298 706 .336

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 211 499 .319

Sydney Davis, Centura 354 765 .316

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 251 545 .316

Maya Becker, St. Paul 129 291 .296

Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 292 690 .278

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 50 147 .272

Tia Traudt, Grand Island 355 942 .266

Kaidence Wilson, Ord 266 720 .264

Mckenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 260 634 .257

Kierra Ostrom, Burwell 56 194 .253

Sidney McHargue, Neb. Christian 148 461 .252

Chloe Mader, Northwest 201 477 .249

Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul 411 xxx .248

Ace Blocks

Sets Blks Avg.

Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 70 89 1.3

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 79 86 1.1

Chloe Mader, Northwest 101 94 .9

Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 94 83 .9

Sydney Davis, Centura 70 64 .9

Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 94 74 .8

Olivia Mackan, Neb. Christian 82 68 .8

Macie Peters, Wood River 79 63 .8

Haylee Scott, Giltner 52 40 .8

Delaney Nachtigal, Aurora 97 70 .7

Gracie Mudluff, St. Paul 91 70 .7

Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 85 61 .7

Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 82 55 .7

Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 49 35 .7

Halle Palu, Northwest 101 62 .6

Madie Stevenson, Aurora 97 62 .6

Digs Per Set

Sets Digs Avg.

Kaitlyn Hughes, Burwell 83 586 7.1

Ellie Oxford, Arcadia-Loup City 71 473 6.7

Sage Brabec, Wood River 66 440 6.7

Morgyn Fiddelke, Ravenna 73 392 5.4

Kirsten Jensen, Aurora 97 502 5.2

Lainey Benson, Hastings 101 524 5.2

Sophia McKinney, Northwest 101 506 5.0

Cora Gideon, Burwell 83 398 4.8

Macie Antle, Giltner 66 316 4.8

Kya Scott, Broken Bow 81 380 4.7

Erin Sheehy, Hastings SC 94 431 4.6

Kendyl Brummund, Doniphan-Trumbull 75 346 4.6

Addison Wilson, Giltner 66 297 4.5

Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island 83 364 4.4

Ali Miller, Ord 93 400 4.3

Set Assists

Sets Asts Avg.

Kyra Wooden, Centura 65 648 10.0

Claire Kelly, Grand Island 90 895 9.9

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 85 838 9.9

Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 79 758 9.6

Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 83 800 9.6

Jill Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia 94 888 9.4

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 94 884 9.4

Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 81 744 9.2

Kasey Schuster, Aurora 97 823 8.5

Emily Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 75 638 8.5

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 93 771 8.3

Kierra Ostrom, Burwell 83 672 8.1

Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside 60 442 7.4

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 67 453 6.8

Jenna Rauert, Wood River 79 500 6.3

Serve Percentage (Min. 100 attempts)

Gd Att. Pct.

Taylor Retzlaff, Northwest 420 423 99.3

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 268 271 98.9

Marin Fischer, Ord 225 229 98.3

Gracie Weichman, Adams Central 313 322 97.2

Sidney McHargue, Neb. Christian 337 347 97.1

Maddie Weyers, Grand Island CC 379 392 96.7

Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 521 541 96.3

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 445 462 96.3

Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 348 372 96.0

Jenna Heidelk, Grand Island CC 191 199 96.0

Jenna Schott, Burwell 308 321 96.0

Ellie Oxford, Arcadia-Loup City 264 275 96.0

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 187 195 95.9

Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island 240 251 95.6

Carley Norlen, Hastings 361 379 95.3

Ace Serves Per Set

Sets Aces Avg.

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 85 57 .7

Mckenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 70 46 .7

Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 62 44 .7

Jaida Eastman, Giltner 66 47 .7

Cora Gideon, Burwell 83 53 .6

Emma Estrada, Adams Central 82 51 .6

Alexis Johnson, Central Valley 84 49 .6

Brookelyn Fox, Ord 69 41 .6

Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 70 40 .6

Shelby Naughtin, Riverside 57 37 .6

Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside 60 36 .6

Carly Neimoth, HL Lutheran 58 36 .6

Kiki Nyanok, HL Lutheran 58 33 .6

Lainie Ziemba, Fullerton 54 30 .6

Ali Miller, Ord 93 49 .5

Team Leaders

Kills

Northwest 1,182

St. Paul 1,152

Hastings St. Cecilia 1,117

Grand Island Central Catholic 1,112

Nebraska Christian 1,088

Grand Island 1,067

Aurora 996

Central Valley 987

Adams Central 942

Ord 923

Centura 905

Broken Bow 877

Burwell 797

Doniphan-Trumbull 753

Ravenna 734

Ace Blocks

Grand Island Central Catholic 230

Northwest 187

Aurora 176

Nebraska Christian 165

Wood River 153

St. Paul 149

Adams Central 141

Palmer 137

Hastings St. Cecilia 131

Centura 128

Grand Island 123

Burwell 121

Broken Bow 110

Central Valley 99

Fullerton 89

Service Aces

Nebraska Christian 248

Ord 237

Hastings St. Cecilia 211

Central Valley 207

Burwell 206

St. Paul 204

Hastings 200

Fullerton 197

Grand Island Central Catholic 196

Heartland Lutheran 187

Palmer 182

Aurora 181

Northwest 178

Giltner 172

Doniphan-Trumbull 168

Digs

Northwest 2,046

Arcadia-Loup City 1,902

Ord 1,890

Burwell 1,845

Aurora 1,825

Hastings 1,752

Grand Island Central Catholic 1,749

St. Paul 1,672

Nebraska Christian 1,635

Broken Bow 1,609

Grand Island 1,599

Wood River 1,582

Hastings St. Cecilia 1,526

Doniphan-Trumbull 1,498

Giltner 1,453

Hitting Efficiency

Nebraska Christian .260

St. Paul .248

Grand Island Central Catholic .240

Grand Island 207

Hastings St. Cecilia .202

Northwest .197

Broken Bow .186

Adams Central .182

Central Valley .180

Riverside .161

Burwell .158

Fullerton .155

Centura .146

Aurora .142

Ord .133

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Making decisions after the Iowa game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bismuth can revive old shotguns
Preps

Bismuth can revive old shotguns

Non-toxic shot, which really means non-lead shot, is required to hunt all waterfowl everywhere and sometimes other birds elsewhere. For instan…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts