Final All-Area volleyball leaders

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Sydney Davis, Centura 70 354 5.1
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 94 439 4.7
Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul 91 411 4.5
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 81 361 4.5
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 49 218 4.4
Tia Traudt, Grand Island 86 355 4.1
Haeydn Hoos, Grand Island 90 341 3.8
Vanessa Wood, Central Valley 84 318 3.8
Mckenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 70 260 3.7
Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 85 292 3.4
Sophie Fitch, Doniphan-Trumbull 75 266 3.5
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 65 159 3.5
Cora Gideon, Burwell 83 278 3.3
Tori Sklenar, Ravenna 76 252 3.3
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 94 298 3.2
Kaidance Wilson, Ord 82 266 3.2
Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 439 946 .342
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 298 706 .336
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 211 499 .319
Sydney Davis, Centura 354 765 .316
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC 251 545 .316
Maya Becker, St. Paul 129 291 .296
Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian 292 690 .278
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 50 147 .272
Tia Traudt, Grand Island 355 942 .266
Kaidence Wilson, Ord 266 720 .264
Mckenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 260 634 .257
Kierra Ostrom, Burwell 56 194 .253
Sidney McHargue, Neb. Christian 148 461 .252
Chloe Mader, Northwest 201 477 .249
Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul 411 xxx .248
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 70 89 1.3
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 79 86 1.1
Chloe Mader, Northwest 101 94 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 94 83 .9
Sydney Davis, Centura 70 64 .9
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 94 74 .8
Olivia Mackan, Neb. Christian 82 68 .8
Macie Peters, Wood River 79 63 .8
Haylee Scott, Giltner 52 40 .8
Delaney Nachtigal, Aurora 97 70 .7
Gracie Mudluff, St. Paul 91 70 .7
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 85 61 .7
Lauryn Scott, Adams Central 82 55 .7
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 49 35 .7
Halle Palu, Northwest 101 62 .6
Madie Stevenson, Aurora 97 62 .6
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Kaitlyn Hughes, Burwell 83 586 7.1
Ellie Oxford, Arcadia-Loup City 71 473 6.7
Sage Brabec, Wood River 66 440 6.7
Morgyn Fiddelke, Ravenna 73 392 5.4
Kirsten Jensen, Aurora 97 502 5.2
Lainey Benson, Hastings 101 524 5.2
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 101 506 5.0
Cora Gideon, Burwell 83 398 4.8
Macie Antle, Giltner 66 316 4.8
Kya Scott, Broken Bow 81 380 4.7
Erin Sheehy, Hastings SC 94 431 4.6
Kendyl Brummund, Doniphan-Trumbull 75 346 4.6
Addison Wilson, Giltner 66 297 4.5
Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island 83 364 4.4
Ali Miller, Ord 93 400 4.3
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Kyra Wooden, Centura 65 648 10.0
Claire Kelly, Grand Island 90 895 9.9
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 85 838 9.9
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 79 758 9.6
Neleigh Poss, Central Valley 83 800 9.6
Jill Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia 94 888 9.4
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC 94 884 9.4
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 81 744 9.2
Kasey Schuster, Aurora 97 823 8.5
Emily Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 75 638 8.5
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 93 771 8.3
Kierra Ostrom, Burwell 83 672 8.1
Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside 60 442 7.4
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 67 453 6.8
Jenna Rauert, Wood River 79 500 6.3
Serve Percentage (Min. 100 attempts)
Gd Att. Pct.
Taylor Retzlaff, Northwest 420 423 99.3
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 268 271 98.9
Marin Fischer, Ord 225 229 98.3
Gracie Weichman, Adams Central 313 322 97.2
Sidney McHargue, Neb. Christian 337 347 97.1
Maddie Weyers, Grand Island CC 379 392 96.7
Kinzi Havranek, Northwest 521 541 96.3
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 445 462 96.3
Shaylee Jacobs, Ord 348 372 96.0
Jenna Heidelk, Grand Island CC 191 199 96.0
Jenna Schott, Burwell 308 321 96.0
Ellie Oxford, Arcadia-Loup City 264 275 96.0
Jessica Babcock, Adams Central 187 195 95.9
Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island 240 251 95.6
Carley Norlen, Hastings 361 379 95.3
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian 85 57 .7
Mckenna Plumbtree, Fullerton 70 46 .7
Brynn Saddler, HL Lutheran 62 44 .7
Jaida Eastman, Giltner 66 47 .7
Cora Gideon, Burwell 83 53 .6
Emma Estrada, Adams Central 82 51 .6
Alexis Johnson, Central Valley 84 49 .6
Brookelyn Fox, Ord 69 41 .6
Joslynn Donahey, Palmer 70 40 .6
Shelby Naughtin, Riverside 57 37 .6
Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside 60 36 .6
Carly Neimoth, HL Lutheran 58 36 .6
Kiki Nyanok, HL Lutheran 58 33 .6
Lainie Ziemba, Fullerton 54 30 .6
Ali Miller, Ord 93 49 .5
Team Leaders
Kills
Northwest 1,182
St. Paul 1,152
Hastings St. Cecilia 1,117
Grand Island Central Catholic 1,112
Nebraska Christian 1,088
Grand Island 1,067
Aurora 996
Central Valley 987
Adams Central 942
Ord 923
Centura 905
Broken Bow 877
Burwell 797
Doniphan-Trumbull 753
Ravenna 734
Ace Blocks
Grand Island Central Catholic 230
Northwest 187
Aurora 176
Nebraska Christian 165
Wood River 153
St. Paul 149
Adams Central 141
Palmer 137
Hastings St. Cecilia 131
Centura 128
Grand Island 123
Burwell 121
Broken Bow 110
Central Valley 99
Fullerton 89
Service Aces
Nebraska Christian 248
Ord 237
Hastings St. Cecilia 211
Central Valley 207
Burwell 206
St. Paul 204
Hastings 200
Fullerton 197
Grand Island Central Catholic 196
Heartland Lutheran 187
Palmer 182
Aurora 181
Northwest 178
Giltner 172
Doniphan-Trumbull 168
Digs
Northwest 2,046
Arcadia-Loup City 1,902
Ord 1,890
Burwell 1,845
Aurora 1,825
Hastings 1,752
Grand Island Central Catholic 1,749
St. Paul 1,672
Nebraska Christian 1,635
Broken Bow 1,609
Grand Island 1,599
Wood River 1,582
Hastings St. Cecilia 1,526
Doniphan-Trumbull 1,498
Giltner 1,453
Hitting Efficiency
Nebraska Christian .260
St. Paul .248
Grand Island Central Catholic .240
Grand Island 207
Hastings St. Cecilia .202
Northwest .197
Broken Bow .186
Adams Central .182
Central Valley .180
Riverside .161
Burwell .158
Fullerton .155