Five area teams qualify for state volleyball tournament

The Grand Island Independent area will have five teams represented at the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln next week.

Grand Island Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic will represent the city of Grand Island, while Adams Central, Hastings St. Cecilia and Nebraska Christian will be the other three teams.

The state tournament will run from Nov. 3-6 at with A-C1 starting on Wednesday, while C2-D2 beginning on Thursday. The sites will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday-Friday and the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.

In Class B, No. 7-rated Northwest (24-11) makes its state-record 21st consecutive trip and 30th overall to the tournament after defeating No. 10 Aurora in four sets in the B-6 final. The Vikings will play No. 3 Waverly at 11 a.m. on the south court Wednesday.

Also in Class B, Adams Central (19-14) earned its second-straight trip after defeating Sidney in five sets in the B-7 final. The unranked Patriots will play top-ranked Norris at 9 a.m. on the north court Wednesday.

In Class C-1, Grand Island Central Catholic makes its 33rd state appearance after sweeping past Omaha Roncalli in the C1-2 final. The No. 3 Crusaders (30-1) will face unranked Gothenburg at 1 p.m. on the south court Wednesday.