Flatwater Fracas makes return to Heartland Events Center

Manhattan (Kan.) has always been a regular in the Fracas since its debut in 2007, while Smith Center (Kan.) has been coming for a number of years. Cheyenne East (Wyo.) has been in the tournament since 2012.

Manhattan is ranked No. 4 among 6A teams in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, while Cheyenne East is No. 4 in 4A in the Wyoming rankings. Smith Center is not ranked.

Cheyenne East coach Thad Trujillo said the Thunderbirds wrestled in all duals until the state tournament last year. He said he’s glad Cheyenne East is part of the Fracas again.

“We usually get a lot of wrestling in with everyone getting eight duals. And the kids love wrestling in this event,” Trujillo said. “It’s definitely a lot different than last year with everything that was going on.”

Morrison said it’s great to have the out-of-state teams come back to take part in the tournament.

“We’re so appreciative to have those schools come here and make that travel down here,” Morrison said. “It’s always nice to see new competition. You get to see different styles which always helps your kids.”