Flatwater Fracas makes return to Heartland Events Center

The Flatwater Fracas made its return to the Heartland Events Center.
The event, which began in 2007, got under way Friday.
It was the first time in two years for the event to back at the HEC. In 2019, it was moved to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center because of a schedule conflict. Because of COVID issues, the Fracas was moved to Grand Island Senior High with a limited number of teams being able to attend last year.
This year’s event featured 21 teams with a number of them being ranked in classes A and B, along with a big number of ranked individuals, including a number of returning champions and medalists from the state tournament the past few years.
One of those returning individuals was three-time state champion Garrett Grice of Bellevue East.
Grand Island Senior High coach Joey Morrison said it’s good to have the Fracas back at the events center.
“It’s so special to have it here in this arena,” Morrison said. “It’s great for the fans to spread out and have some space and great for the kids to compete.
“As a whole, we’re just so thankful to have the tournament in Grand Island.”
And three out-of-state teams came back to participate in the tournament after not being able to because of COVID restrictions.
Manhattan (Kan.) has always been a regular in the Fracas since its debut in 2007, while Smith Center (Kan.) has been coming for a number of years. Cheyenne East (Wyo.) has been in the tournament since 2012.
Manhattan is ranked No. 4 among 6A teams in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, while Cheyenne East is No. 4 in 4A in the Wyoming rankings. Smith Center is not ranked.
Cheyenne East coach Thad Trujillo said the Thunderbirds wrestled in all duals until the state tournament last year. He said he’s glad Cheyenne East is part of the Fracas again.
“We usually get a lot of wrestling in with everyone getting eight duals. And the kids love wrestling in this event,” Trujillo said. “It’s definitely a lot different than last year with everything that was going on.”
Morrison said it’s great to have the out-of-state teams come back to take part in the tournament.
“We’re so appreciative to have those schools come here and make that travel down here,” Morrison said. “It’s always nice to see new competition. You get to see different styles which always helps your kids.”
While the final two duals of pool play along with placement duals will take place Saturday, the day will also feature the first-ever girls’ tournament with 10 teams competing.
Aurora, Beatrice, Bellevue East, Bennington, Columbus, Grand Island, Manhattan, Minden, Norfolk and Waverly are the teams that will be participating. The girls’ tournament is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.
“I’m really excited to see how that’s going to go,” Morrison said. “We’ll have them compete in three mats. It should be fun for them to compete and for the fans to watch.”
Grand Island goes 4-0 in pool during first day
Grand Island had a successful day one of the Flatwater Fracas.
The Class A No. 8-rated Islanders rolled to wins over Seward (69-9) and Gretna (72-6) before getting a tough win over Class B No. 2 Bennington (33-32), then finished the day with a win over Cheyenne East (54-18).
GISH coach Joey Morrison said it was a good first day.
“We got hot really quick to start. The guys looked really sharp out there,” he said. “Then we had a really tough battle with Bennington. They are the real deal. They are a team that I think is only going to get better. They will be right there at the end of the year. Then we ended the day with a good win over Cheyenne East. It was a good day for us.”
In the process, the Islanders had four wrestlers go undefeated — Javier Pedro (113 pounds), Tyler Salpas (145), Justyce Hostetler (170) and DeAndre Brock (195).
Alex Gates (106), Ein Obermiller (126), Dane Arrants (138), Alex Dzingle (152) and Hudson Oliver (160) all went 3-1, while Cailyb Weekley (182) and Zachary Pittman (285) both went 2-1.
The Islanders will wrap up pool competition with No. 9 Lincoln Southwest and No. 6 Papillion-La Vista, which won last year’s tournament, before the placement matches. Morrison said it’s going to be big day for Grand Island.
“Southwest and Papillion-La Vista are two good teams with quality kids,” Morrison said. “It’s going to be dogfight and will continue to be with the other teams we will see later on. We’re going to see four tough teams so we’ll need to be ready.”
Day two action gets underway at 9:30 a.m. All teams will wrap up their pools before heading into the placement pools. The final matches of the tournament are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Fans not being able to attend can follow the tournament on trackwrestling.com.