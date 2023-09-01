In one aspect, Ord was lucky to be tied with Norfolk Catholic heading into halftime of Friday's battle of top-ranked Class C2 football programs. On the flip side, the host Knights could have said the same thing.

None of that mattered in the second half.

Norfolk Catholic recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, and the Knights scored on all three of its second-half possessions for a 31-14 victory. It was the third-straight win for the Knights over the Chanticleers dating back to last season.

"I thought our special teams were very good tonight," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. "In the first half, it kept us alive. I don't know that we played real good offense. I don't think we played terrible defense; they scored two (touchdowns), but we had an expectation that they would score."

Ord struck first thanks to senior do-everything quarterback Dylan Hurlburt, who was the game's leader with 90 rushing yards and 125 passing yards. Hurlburt took off for a 47-yard touchdown run, but that lead lasted a whopping 16 seconds.

Ord held Norfolk Catholic to just 109 yards of total offense in the entire first half, but it didn't matter on the scoreboard.

Norfolk Catholic junior Trevin Sukup answered Hurlburt's TD run with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, and when the Knights forced a three-and-out, senior Clayton Carney fielded the punt off a bounce and scooted down his team's sideline for a 70-yard touchdown return and a 14-7 lead.

"It's a third of the game, and it's an extremely important aspect, and it bit us tonight. It hurt," Ord coach Nathan Wells said. "We got the momentum early, and then all of a sudden, we get two return (touchdowns) on us."

Ord drew even midway through the second quarter. Facing a fourth down at the Norfolk Catholic 14, Hurlburt rolled left and hit Talan Bruha for a touchdown.

Norfolk Catholic had a chance for a go-ahead field goal as the first half ran out, but the 38-yarder sailed just wide left.

"Credit our kids," Wells said. "They fought back, and we tied it up, and then (we had) another turnover to start the second half. It just kind of took the wind out of our sails just a little bit."

The hosts needed just 18 yards to strike first in the second half, and that was all the scoring that they would need. Ord was held to a turnover on downs, a three-and-out, and an interception on its three possessions in the second half.

Norfolk Catholic padded its lead with a touchdown pass late in the third quarter and a Ben Hammond field goal in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.

"We hit plays when we needed to," Bellar said. "That's a good football team, you know. They're very complete. A win's a win against a quality team like that."

Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14

Ord 7 7 0 0 — 14

Norfolk Catholic 14 0 14 3 — 31

First quarter

ORD: Dylan Hurlburt 47 run (Talan Bruha kick), 4:47.

NC: Trevin Sukup 99 kickoff return (Max Hammond kick), 4:31.

NC: Clayton Carney 70 punt return (Hammond kick), 2:46.

Second quarter

ORD: Bruha 14 pass from Hurlburt (Bruha kick), 5:51.

Third quarter

NC: Brandon Kollars 1 run (Hammond kick), 8:38.

NC: Sam Speidel 27 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick), 0:53.

Fourth quarter

NC: Hammond 22 field goal, 5:41.