Diane Rouzee received a national award during the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coaches Convention.

The longtime Northwest volleyball coach earned the Kathy Holloway Women of Inspiration Award during the banquet Tuesday at the Lincoln Stations.

Rouzee was one of three people to receive the honor. She said she’s honored to receive the award.

“It was a big honor and I feel very blessed to work at Northwest with a lot of great kids over the years,” Rouzee said.

The award is named after Kathy Holloway, who was a girls basketball coach at Tioga High School in Louisiana for 23 years. The award, which was started in 2021, is given annually to a female that has promoted female athletic programs that focus on changing lives and inspiring women to strive for success.

Holloway was the first woman elected as President of the NHSACA and served that role in 1992.

“What she has done over the years has been a big inspiration to women’s athletics and girls and everything we have progressed to where we are now,” Rouzee said. “She’s done a lot for kids over the years. She was here in Lincoln and was able to present us with the award, which I thought was neat.”

Rouzee has taught many students, whether as an accounting teacher or coach during her years at Northwest High School. She coached volleyball for 34 years, including 30 as the head coach. She guided the Vikings to the state tournament 23 times, and finished as the Class B state champions in 1994, 2003 and 2012 and six state runner-up finishes. That includes the first 17 years of the ongoing state record 22 consecutive state tournament appearances.

Rouzee was named the Independent girls coach of the year three times, the NHSACA National High School Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2018, and was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and into the NHSACA Hall of Fame in 2022. She also won the Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching award in 2021.

She retired from teaching in 2022.

Rouzee has been an assistant golf coach the past few years and will be the head coach for the girls squad this upcoming season.

Rouzee said she still keeps in touch with a majority of her athletes. Many of those athletes made comments on a post that her daughter Lyndi posted on social media Tuesday night.

“I’m friends with a lot of them on social media and they tell me what’s going on in their lives,” Rouzee said. “I think there were over 200 people that viewed that post that Lyndi posted Tuesday night and it was from a lot of former players that commented on it.”

Of course, Rouzee said that this honor isn’t possible without the support of her husband Dave and her children, Lyndi, Jenna and Zach and their families.

“Dave has been a supporter over the years to allow me to pursue my passion of coaching over the years,” Rouzee said. “And my kids were there last night too and they are still my biggest accomplishments. It’s great to do those kids but without that support, this isn’t possible.”

Rouzee said she’s honored to have helped so many women over the years and is glad to see there are so many opportunities for them to do so, not just in sports but in the business world as well.

“It’s so great to see the opportunities girls have now,” Rouzee said. “And that’s just not in sports, but in power positions, businesses and corporations in leadership positions. It’s pretty neat.”