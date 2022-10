Four area schools reach state volleyball tournament

Four area schools have qualified to the state volleyball tournament.

Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic will represent the city, while Adams Central and Nebraska Christian will be the two area schools.

All first round and semifinal matches will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the championship matches will be at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The state tournament gets under way Wednesday.

In Class B, Northwest reached the state tournament for a state-record 22 straight seasons after sweeping York. The No. 10-rated Vikings battle top-ranked and top-seed Elkhorn North at 9 a.m. on the Wednesday.

In Class C-1, Grand Island Central Catholic reached state for the 34th time in school history after sweeping Platteview in the C1-3 district final. The No. 1-rated Crusaders take on No. 7 Kearney Catholic on the south court at 3:30 p.m. GICC have a four-set win over the Stars this season.

Also in C-1, Adams Central upset No. 8 Pierce to make the state tournament for the third-straight season. The unranked Patriots take on No. 2-rated North Bend Central on the north court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In Class D-1, Nebraska Christian knocked off Hastings St. Cecilia in five sets to reach the state tourney for the fifth time in six years. The No. 9-rated Eagles take on No. 1 Norfolk Catholic at 1 p.m. Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.