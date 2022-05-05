Four gymnasts from Grand Island Twisters to compete at national meet

By Marc Zavala

Four members of the Grand Island Twisters girls gymnastics team will be competing at a national meet.

After placing in their regional competition in Minneapolis, Minnesota a few weeks ago, they all qualified for the Level 9 Western Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend.

Grand Island’s Emily Kenna, Faith Lahm and Reese Jones, along with Aurora’s Jayke Krueger will be competing in the All-Around competition at the meet, which gets under way Friday.

Krueger and Kenna will be making return trips to the national meet.

“I’m proud of the hard work they’ve put in not only this year, but the many years in order to get this point,” said Lauren Greenwalt, Grand Island Twisters coach.

The four girls competed against girls from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin during regionals. They qualified by finishing in the top seven of their age group at the regional.

Kenna, a freshman at Grand Island Central Catholic, said she’s excited to be competing at nationals and is also happy for Krueger, Lahm and Jones.

“It’s nice that everyone on our team made it,” she said. “Not only does that give us a chance to compete and support together, but to hang out and spend time with each other.”

Greenwalt knows what it’s like to compete at the national meet. She qualified to the national meet twice while competing with the Grand Island Twisters in the mid 2000s.

Greenwalt said it’s helpful as coach that she had that same experience that the four girls will experience this weekend.

“I know where these girls are coming from with all the nerves and fears and what happens in their training,” Greenwalt said.

While being a returning qualifier, Kenna said having that competition experience will help her and Krueger relax. But she also said she feels Lahm and Jones will be calm as well even though she said there will be some nerves for them going into the competition.

“It’s a lot more relaxing because we’ve been in that situation and we know what the competition is going to be like,” Kenna said. “But at the same time, I think we all will be calm because it’s our last meet and we can just put it out on the floor.”

The girls practiced on Thursday, just to get used to the equipment at the meet. Their first competition is set for noon Friday.

No matter what the gymnasts accomplish at the national meet, Greenwalt said she’s happy what they have done to get to that point.

“Gymnastics is not only a physical but a mental sport. There is a lot of challenges that come along with it,” she said. “I’m just proud of these girls for pushing through, always coming to practice on the good and bad days, working hard and getting to where they are at.”

