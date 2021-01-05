Fourth quarter start helps GICC get by Northwest

Class C-1 No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic put together just the type of fourth quarter it needed to secure a win against crosstown rival Northwest Tuesday.
The Crusaders opened the final period with seven unanswered points to build a 10-point lead and then went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line to close out a 43-36 victory.
“I think both teams were pretty tired at that point, so we just had to push through,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “Luckily we got some shots to fall and got a little bit of a lead to where we could kind of pull it out and get to the free-throw line.”
Northwest (4-6) trailed by 10 points in the second quarter but used an 8-3 run to close the third to move within 28-25.
But the Vikings couldn’t sustain that momentum into the final period.
“We still can’t get out of our own way offensively some nights,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “You saw that again. Granted, Central Catholic is a really good defensive team and they’re a really good basketball team.
“But (the lead) got to six points and we couldn’t hit shots.”
Rylie Rice topped the Crusaders (10-0) with 19 points.
The team had a different look without 6-foot sophomore Lucy Ghaifan, who averages 10.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Ghaifan will miss the next month due to a trip to Africa.
“It was an adjustment without Lucy, and they worked through it,” Stacia Rice said. “That’s kind of what I was hoping to see because obviously you take one of our big posts out, we become short all of a sudden. I’m just proud of how they continued to battle.
“We had some shots go in and out, Northwest had shots go in and out. Northwest is a great basketball team, so we’re just happy to get the win.”
GICC had 6-2 junior Chloe Cloud and four guards in the lineup, but it still outrebounded the Vikings 43-28.
“I felt that we weren’t dominating on the boards, but my assistant coaches kept telling me we were,” Stacia Rice said. “That’s a credit to the guards going after the ball. Chloe did a really good job on Claire (Caspersen). She’s a really good ballplayer, so I felt that Chloe defended her well.”
Shanae Suttles led Northwest with 12 points and four assists while Caspersen added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Moerer said his team did what it needed to do on the defensive end to win the game.
“I thought we played outstanding defense, and we bring that every single night,” he said. “That’s the foundation of the program. That’s what’s going to allow us to be in ballgames even when we struggle offensively.”
But those offensive struggles continued. Northwest shot 14-for-48 (29.2%) from the floor and 2-for-17 (11.8%) on 3-pointers.
“The offensive end is turning into a job. It’s work,” Moerer said. “We want to work on defense and
then we want to play offense. We’re just not enjoying that enough. We’re not playing on the offensive end.
“We’ve worked pretty hard to build an offensive system that has a lot of freedom. Whether we need to reduce choices or add choices, we’re looking at all of those things.”