Fourth quarter start helps GICC get by Northwest

“It was an adjustment without Lucy, and they worked through it,” Stacia Rice said. “That’s kind of what I was hoping to see because obviously you take one of our big posts out, we become short all of a sudden. I’m just proud of how they continued to battle.

“We had some shots go in and out, Northwest had shots go in and out. Northwest is a great basketball team, so we’re just happy to get the win.”

GICC had 6-2 junior Chloe Cloud and four guards in the lineup, but it still outrebounded the Vikings 43-28.

“I felt that we weren’t dominating on the boards, but my assistant coaches kept telling me we were,” Stacia Rice said. “That’s a credit to the guards going after the ball. Chloe did a really good job on Claire (Caspersen). She’s a really good ballplayer, so I felt that Chloe defended her well.”

Shanae Suttles led Northwest with 12 points and four assists while Caspersen added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Moerer said his team did what it needed to do on the defensive end to win the game.