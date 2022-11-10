Frederick's thoughts and predictions for the state semifinals

It’ll be cold across the state Friday afternoon/evening but that shouldn’t stop some high level football from being played.

We’ll see returning champions play, underdogs looking to crash the party and undefeated teams looking to keep it rolling.

While I’m sure to get one of these wrong, I’ll give it my best shot.

Here’s my predictions for the state football semifinals.

Class A

Grand Island (9-2) at Omaha Westside (10-1)

Grand Island is coming off of a 28-10 home victory over a Millard South team that many thought they’d lose to, including myself. Meanwhile, Omaha Westside struggled with Lincoln Southwest for the majority of the game except for an explosive third quarter.

GISH quarterback Cohen Evans has turned up his level of play recently, while Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac excels in the air and on the ground.

This one will be closer than the week two 37-13 Westside victory over GISH. However, the overall athleticism for the Warriors will likely be too much for the Islanders to overcome.

Omaha Westside 31, Grand Island 20

Creighton Prep (8-3) at Gretna (11-0)

Creighton Prep pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the Class A tournament last week, defeating Elkhorn South, who had been dominating, 10-3.

On the other side, Gretna trailed Bellevue West by a touchdown after the third quarter but scored 21 points in the fourth to win 35-23.

This matchup features contrasting offensive philosophies that should be fun to watch. In the end, I think Oklahoma State commit quarterback Zane Flores will find a way to lead his team to victory over Creighton Prep for the second time this season and give fans a rematch of last year’s state title game.

Gretna 20, Creighton Prep 14

Class B

Waverly (8-2) at Bennington (10-1)

Waverly took care of business in the quarterfinals and defeated Northwest 30-7 to reach the semis for the first time since 2019.

Bennington, the defending Class B champion, has cruised through the season and the playoffs, defeating Elkhorn North 34-13 last week.

Both teams are fairly similar on paper, featuring accurate quarterbacks who have thrown for a lot of yards and have capable running backs behind them.

I think Bennington, who is 24-0 dating back to 2020, keeps their momentum going and reaches the championship game, looking to repeat as champions.

Bennington 28, Waverly 14

Scottsbluff (10-1) at Omaha Gross Catholic (11-0)

Scottsbluff won in blowout fashion in the quarterfinals, defeating Skutt Catholic 33-0. Gross Catholic won similarly, rolling York 42-6.

This will be the toughest competition the two heavyweights have seen all season. The Bearcats’ quarterback has run for over 1,000 yards and thrown for over 800. He’s joined in the backfield by a ,600 yard running back. The Cougars’ are averaging right at 42 points per game on offense.

In one of the harder matchups to predict, I’ll go with the upset as Scottsbluff has more experience playing late into the playoffs recently.

Scottsbluff 24, Gross Catholic 21

Class C-1

Boone Central (9-2) at Aurora (11-0)

The two teams met in week two on Aurora’s home turf and the Huskies won 34-13 going away. Aurora put up a lot of points and defeated Lincoln Christian 48-28 in the quarterfinals. Boone Central, however, had one of the shockers score wise in the quarterfinals, defeating Ashland-Greenwood 41-15.

Aurora has been in a league of their own this season when it comes to Class C-1. Their closest game of the season so far is a 19-point victory. Boone Central has really grown from the start of the year and features a balanced attack.

Much of this game comes down to the health of Carlos Collazo, Aurora’s running back. As long as he’s in the game, the Huskies should do what they’ve done all season.

Aurora 28, Boone Central 10

Adams Central (9-2) at Pierce (11-0)

Adams Central won on the road at McCook in the quarterfinals 31-17, avenging an earlier season loss. Pierce had their closest margin of victory in a 33-23 win over Columbus Lakeview in a rematch of last year’s Class C-1 state championship game.

The Patriots’ feature a running back tandem that always seems to find space when there isn’t any. The Bluejays’ have quarterback Abram Scholting and Husker commit, tight end Ben Brahmer leading them on offense.

While the chilly weather may play a factor in the game, I don’t believe Adams Central quite has the depth to match up against Pierce.

Pierce 41, Adams Central 28

Class C-2

Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3) at Battle Creek (9-2)

Cedar Catholic has pulled off two upsets as the 12-seed to reach the semifinals including a 10-9 win in overtime over Malcolm last Friday. Battle Creek had their own upset last Friday, defeating Hastings St. Cecilia, who was the one-seed, 28-20.

The Braves got the best of the Trojans, 20-12, in a week seven meeting. Cedar Catholic’s defense has been stifling as of late but Battle Creek was missing sophomore sensation quarterback Jaxon Mettler in the first meeting.

I don’t have a reason other than a gut feeling, but I think Cedar Catholic steals some magic from their volleyball team and pulls off another one.

Cedar Catholic 16, Battle Creek 14

Ord (10-1) at Norfolk Catholic (11-0)

Ord and Norfolk Catholic met in week two, and it was the Knights who coasted, winning 35-14. Ord reached the semis by defeating Oakland-Craig 35-28, making a stop in the red zone on fourth down with just a few seconds on the clock. Norfolk Catholic scored their second most points of the seating, defeating Lincoln Lutheran 62-42 in a shootout.

The Chanticleers have fought their way here the hard way through a multitude of injuries. However, the Knights are dealing with their own injury as running back Karter Kerkman didn’t play many snaps last week.

In the end, I believe the game will be closer this time but end in the same result.

Norfolk Catholic 28, Ord 13

Class D-1

North Platte St. Patrick’s (11-0) at Neligh-Oakdale (10-1)

St. Pat’s has shown they have enough play makers behind injured running back Jackson Roberts as they rolled Elmwood-Murdock 63-16 to reach the semis. Neligh-Oakdale was in a tight game with Riverside last Friday before eventually pulling away to a 40-28 win.

The Irish stifling Elmwood-Murdock’s offense was impressive to watch, while the Warriors have one of the most electrifying players in the state in quarterback Aidan Kuester.

Before the playoffs, I picked St. Pat’s to lose at this point. They’ve convinced me otherwise.

North Platte St. Pat’s 48, Neligh-Oakdale 24

Clarkson/Leigh (10-1) at Stanton (11-0)

It’ll be another all-Northeast Nebraska showdown as Clarkson/Leigh will travel 20 minutes to take on Stanton. The Patriots went down to Weeping Water last Friday and stopped a team that had been on a magical run, winning 46-18. Stanton, on the other hand, did the same thing and defeated Nebraska Chrisitan on the road 52-24.

Clarkson/Leigh’s only loss on the season came on a last second hail mary pass from Cross County. Stanton’s closest game of the season was to Weeping Water, where they won by 23 points.

In essentially a coin flip game, I’ll take the home team to get it done on a score late.

Stanton 50, Clarkson/Leigh 44

Class D-2

Central Valley (10-1) at Howells-Dodge (11-0)

Not many people expected Central Valley to get to this point, but after seeing how their only loss was also on a hail mary, it shouldn’t be a surprise. They reached the semis by upsetting BDS, 42-20.

Many people believe Howells-Dodge is the best eight-man team, regardless of class. The Jaguars have shown why repeatedly throughout the season. Their closest game of the season was a 34-point victory over Wynot.

The Cougars will have to play keep away and play a nearly perfect game to come out on top. To me, Howells-Dodge, the defending D-1 champion, makes it back to Lincoln to try and win a title in another class.

Howells-Dodge 48, Central Valley 20

Bloomfield (10-1) at Hitchcock County (11-0)

Hitchcock County has been ferocious on defense all season long, allowing just 52 points. Meanwhile, Bloomfield avenged their only loss of the season last week in a 34-22 victory over Wynot.

The Falcons use their rushing attack to their advantage, as senior quarterback Keynan Gaston has rushed for over 1,400 yards. The Bees are similar and have a 1,600 yard rusher of their own in Wiley Ziegler.

With Hitchcock County’s defense, I suspect Bloomfield will have trouble putting up enough points to win this one.

Hitchcock County 52, Bloomfield 16

Class D-6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (10-0) at Parkview Christian (9-1)

S-E-M is coming off of a 50-26 quarterfinal win over Shelton, where Parkview Christian won 54-32 over Red Cloud. The Patriots lead with a fairly balanced attack where the Mustangs rely on success through the air.

The two teams played once this season already, and S-E-M won a low scoring affair 20-16. This would be the Mustangs first finals appearance since 1992, where the Patriots have never made the final.

Thisone should be close, but I think S-E-M gets it done again.

S-E-M 22, Parkview Christian 20

Pawnee City (8-2) at Arthur County (10-0)

Pawnee City upset Potter-Dix 62-47 in a wild one last Friday, where Arthur County did as they have all year and won 48-13 over Hay Springs.

The Wolves have a pretty balanced attack on offense, where the Indians rely mostly on the running game to get the job done. Arthur County running back Lance Vasa has rushed for 1574 yards and his quarterback Talan Storer, has thrown for 1,523 yards. Pawnee City running back Andy Maloley has rushed for 1,405 yards.

Both teams are inexperienced with this level as Pawnee City is trying to get to its first ever championship and Arthur County is trying to get there for the first time in 28 years. They don’t have any common opponents this season which makes this one tough to predict, but I’ll take Arthur County to get it done.

Arthur County 54, Pawnee City 40