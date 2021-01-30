 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free throws allow Crete to edge Northwest for Central Conference championship
0 comments

Free throws allow Crete to edge Northwest for Central Conference championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

AURORA — Class B No. 4-rated Crete hit its free throws down the stretch to hold off Northwest 45-38 to win Saturday’s Central Conference Tournament championship game.

The Vikings made it a one-possession game with 90 seconds remaining, but the Cardinals completed a 16-for-17 performance from the line in the contest to close out the win.

Crete (16-2) only had four 2-point baskets in the game but hit seven 3-pointers, many of those from long range.

“Especially in the second half, we defended so darn well,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “They started taking NBA threes, and they hit some.”

It was a slow start for the Vikings (8-10), who trailed 8-2 after the first quarter. But Northwest tied it up at 16 at the break.

“In the second quarter we were able to get out and run a little bit,” Moerer said. “We amped up the intensity and settled in and adjusted to their 2-3 zone. They’re a lot like Syracuse. They adjust their zone so well, so you have to adjust to their adjustments.”

Claire Caspersen and Shanae Suttles each had 10 points for the Vikings, who finished as conference runner-up as the sixth seed.

“It was a good three-day run for us,” Moerer said.

Northwest (8-10) 2 14 9 13—38

Crete (16-2) 8 8 10 19—45

NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 5, Macey Bosard 2, Claire Caspersen 10, Shanae Suttles 10, Kobye Costilla 2, Madison Cushing 2, Addy Esquivel 7.

CRETE—Hannah Newton 12, Leah Jurgens 3, Mack Steuer 3, Marin Rasgorshek 5, Brooke Deisley 10, Lexi Mach 12.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts