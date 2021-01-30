Free throws allow Crete to edge Northwest for Central Conference championship

AURORA — Class B No. 4-rated Crete hit its free throws down the stretch to hold off Northwest 45-38 to win Saturday’s Central Conference Tournament championship game.

The Vikings made it a one-possession game with 90 seconds remaining, but the Cardinals completed a 16-for-17 performance from the line in the contest to close out the win.

Crete (16-2) only had four 2-point baskets in the game but hit seven 3-pointers, many of those from long range.

“Especially in the second half, we defended so darn well,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “They started taking NBA threes, and they hit some.”

It was a slow start for the Vikings (8-10), who trailed 8-2 after the first quarter. But Northwest tied it up at 16 at the break.

“In the second quarter we were able to get out and run a little bit,” Moerer said. “We amped up the intensity and settled in and adjusted to their 2-3 zone. They’re a lot like Syracuse. They adjust their zone so well, so you have to adjust to their adjustments.”

Claire Caspersen and Shanae Suttles each had 10 points for the Vikings, who finished as conference runner-up as the sixth seed.

“It was a good three-day run for us,” Moerer said.