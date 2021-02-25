Free throws helps No. 1 GICC defeat No. 6 Centennial in C2-8 subdistrict final

Centennial coach Camoeron Scholl knew what was coming down the stretch of Thursday’s Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 final against No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic.
And the No. 6 Broncos couldn’t find a way to prevent it.
With only two points having been scored in the fourth quarter and the Crusaders holding a 6-point lead, they were able to work the clock and then get to the free-throw line in the final two minutes to clinch a 49-44 victory.
Isaac Herbek hit his first four free throws to put GICC up 45-37 with 1:25 left before missing his final three, and the Crusaders went a combined 8-for-11 from the line over the final 1:49.
Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said his team is confident late in games holding a lead due to its ballhandlers and free-throw shooters.
“Isaac is a career 90% free-throw shooter,” he said. “He missed a couple tonight, which was uncharacteristic. But Marcus (Lowry), Russ (Martinez), Tanner (Turek), we’ve got plenty of guys to knock them down. We feel good in that situation.”
Scholl knew the Crusaders would start eating up the clock late.
“They play like we do when we have the lead,” he said. “They try to milk it down, and we’ve done that to a lot of people too, so I understand that. They have enough guys who can make free throws too, so it makes it really hard.”
Centennial (17-6) needed to rally to even force the Crusaders (21-4) to employ that strategy.
A Dei Jengmer basket put GICC up 39-26 when Scholl took his second timeout of the third period.
His message to his Broncos was “keep fighting. We wanted it to be a rock fight and see if we could do it, and we did. Our guys stepped up and said we wanted to hit back, and we did. We made some shots and guarded as well as we could inside.
“We got some good looks in the fourth quarter and just missed. They’re a really, really good basketball team obviously, but we did some really good things. We just missed a couple there towards the end of the fourth quarter where we could have made it really interesting.”
Jacob Bargen scored all of the points in a 9-0 run to close out the quarter and pull Centennial within 39-35.
“We missed a couple of shots and for some reason we were nonexistent on either end of the floor on the rebounding,” Tino Martinez said. “In that stretch, we really got hurt. We didn’t have any offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding we had spectators. Their guys were more aggressive.
“In the first half, we got a couple second shots that helped us build that lead. The second half didn’t happen that way.”
Bargen went 4-for-5 during the run and finished with 15 points.
“He’s a good player,” Scholl said. “He can really rise up and shoot that pull-up jumper. He works at it a lot. He’s strong and can get to the basket. He’s a hard guard for anybody.”
Tino Martinez said Centennial’s comeback wasn’t a surprise.
“They’re a good team, very disciplined, so we knew they weren’t going to fold,” he said. “But we did enough good things to win. You’ve got to tip your hat to them. It’s postseason and every team wants to win, so we knew they weren’t going to go away.”
The scoring dried up for both teams in the fourth. Gil Jengmer scored inside to give Central Catholic a 41-35 lead with 5:41 left. Those were the only points in the final period until Herbek’s first two free throws with 1:43 to go.
Centennial didn’t score until a Bargen basket with 1:31 remaining. Cooper Gierhan capped off his 17-point night by hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final margin.
School said some missed shots early in the fourth allowed the Crusaders to work the clock and wait to go to the line.
“We had a good look to get it to two and missed, then Jake had one on the rim that would have cut it to three, something that could have made it a one-possession game and then made them really nervous,” he said.
Lowry finished with 13 points while Dei Jengmer and Russ Martinez both had eight.
The Crusaders are now one win away from a return trip to the state tournament with district finals allowed to be scheduled for Saturday, Monday or Tuesday.
“People might think the season’s been long, but it’s gone fast,” Tino Martinez said. “We’re at this point and fortunate to be here, so we’ve got to do what we can do to stay in the game here and play well on Monday or whenever the game ends up being and hope to get a chance to play in Lincoln.”