Free throws helps No. 1 GICC defeat No. 6 Centennial in C2-8 subdistrict final

Centennial (17-6) needed to rally to even force the Crusaders (21-4) to employ that strategy.

A Dei Jengmer basket put GICC up 39-26 when Scholl took his second timeout of the third period.

His message to his Broncos was “keep fighting. We wanted it to be a rock fight and see if we could do it, and we did. Our guys stepped up and said we wanted to hit back, and we did. We made some shots and guarded as well as we could inside.

“We got some good looks in the fourth quarter and just missed. They’re a really, really good basketball team obviously, but we did some really good things. We just missed a couple there towards the end of the fourth quarter where we could have made it really interesting.”

Jacob Bargen scored all of the points in a 9-0 run to close out the quarter and pull Centennial within 39-35.

“We missed a couple of shots and for some reason we were nonexistent on either end of the floor on the rebounding,” Tino Martinez said. “In that stretch, we really got hurt. We didn’t have any offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding we had spectators. Their guys were more aggressive.

“In the first half, we got a couple second shots that helped us build that lead. The second half didn’t happen that way.”