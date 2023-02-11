In the first game of the day, Freeman was ice cold from the field in the first quarter, going 1 of 9.

Slowly but surely, the Class C-2 No. 4 Falcons warmed up. Freeman took a 23-21 lead into halftime but outscored Class C-1 No. 5 Central City 18-7 in the third quarter.

Most of that came from senior Doane basketball commit, Carter Ruse, who scored 25 of his game high 32 points in the second half.

Behind Ruse, Freeman turned what could have been a poor showing at the showcase event into one of their best wins of the season in a 61-47 victory in the first game Saturday morning of the Heartland Hoops Classic.

“We were fortunate to still be in the game at the end of the first quarter,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “I didn’t think we were very good offensively, and they’re very good offensively. We weathered that first storm …We just needed to settle in offensively. We had 16 more minutes to learn from the first 16. Put that behind us, and it’s a new half.”

Central City coach BJ Blase said the key stretch to him was a Bison scoring drought at the beginning of the second half.

“They hit some tough ones,” Blase said. “Ruse, he’s a heck of a player, and we knew that. With it being 23-21 at halftime, I knew how key the first four minutes were going to be. Came out, and we missed eight points in layups. Kenai (Kearney) missed one, Ayden (Zikmund) missed one, Kenai missed another one and Ashton (Gragg) missed one. That’s eight points, and it was an eight point game when I called timeout. And it just kept on snowballing.

“Those are big baskets in a game like this.”

Zikmund, who came into the day averaging nearly 22 points, ended his day with just four. Blase said Freeman (22-1) did a great job on him, but that it was really the lull that hurt them.

“That dude that was guarding him is one of the best defenders, if not the best defender in our class and C-2. Good luck scoring on him, and we told Ayden that,” Blase said. “He is really, really good. Ayden’s attitude wasn’t affected. I thought he did a good job of passing the ball and doing a really good job defending. That’s where he has grown. You’re going to have nights like that, and I thought other guys stepped up and hit some shots. That lull killed us. That third quarter killed us.”

Freeman’s Taylan Vertovsky was Zikmund’s main defender. The Falcons shot 9 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Kearney led Central City (20-3) with 13 points. The Bison were outrebounded 20-13 in the game. With just one regular season game left next week against Columbus Lakeview, Blase said they will be using their practice time to develop consistency heading into the postseason.

“Can’t have these quarters where you get outscored or give up a big run,” Blase said. “We just have to be consistent on that. We have four days of practice next week which is what we need. We play Lakeview who’s going to give us everything and then it’s subs, and it’s at home.”

Freeman 61, Central City 47

Freeman; 9; 14; 18; 20-61

Central City; 12; 9; 7; 19-47

FREEMAN

Easton Buss 0-0 2-2 2, Taylan Vetrovsky 3-4 0-1 6, Hudson Vertovsky 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Jennings 3-3 2-2 12, Carter Niles 2-5 4-4 9, Carter Ruse 10-15 2-2 32, Eli Delhay 0-1 0-0 0.

CENTRAL CITY

Ashton Gragg 4-7 2-5 11, Blake Jensen 1-3 0-0 3, Ayden Zikmund 2-9 0-0 4, Dylan Pfeifer 3-3 1-2 7, Clark Brown 3-4 0-0 9, Kenai Kearney 6-12 1-4 13.